Batmobile in CDMX, when and where to see it

As part of a promotional tour for the premiere of batman on HBO Max, the batmobile worn by Robert Pattinson in the latest installment of the superhero will visit the CDMX.

With a retro/muscle-car style, the car that stars in one of the most interesting action scenes in the film will be parked in Colonia Roma. Here it will be eight days in a row and fans will be able to take photos with the model up close, as long as the schedules and conditions of the place are respected.

When and where to see the Batmobile in CDMX?

Robert Pattinson’s Batmobile will be located at Frontera #88, Roma Norte, Alcaldía Cuauhtémoc. It will be on display from April 14 to 26, from 12 pm to 7 pm.

According to the organizers, the entrance to the “Gotham City” exhibition will be completely free. They should only be formed in advance, as they access by groups of 15 people, all respecting security measures.

The Batman, a film starring Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz and Paul Dano, will hit the aforementioned streaming platform on April 18. According to the data collected, the first weekend of the premiere grossed 210 million pesos in Mexico.