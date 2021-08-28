Battiston between The Queen of Hearts and Pinocchio with Hanks – Cinema

(ANSA) – ROME, AUG 28 – Alice (Beatrice Vendramin), a talented 18-year-old artist who fights to free herself from a dangerous addiction, that of participating in one of the most dangerous challenges on the web, cutting ‘, that is, cutting herself with razor blades , scissors or knives. She is the protagonist of The Queen of Hearts, the short film by Thomas Turolo that will debut as a Special Event at the 78th Venice Film Festival and will be available simultaneously on RaiPlay. In the cast, together with Maria Sole Pollio and Cristiano Caccamo, there is an extraordinary participation by Giuseppe Battiston, in the role of the psychotherapist who helps Alice to overcome her nightmares. A commitment that joins other highly anticipated for the actor, such as the directorial debut with Due, based on the novel by Flaubert Bouvard and Pecuchet, the still top secret part in Robert Zemeckis’ Pinocchio with Tom Hanks in the role of Geppetto, the debut in autumn on Rai2 of the second season of Volevo fare la rockstar, and the new film by Gianni Zanasi, currently shooting, War – The desired war.



“I found that The Queen of Hearts – Battiston explains to ANSA – was an interesting opportunity to tackle a topic that is not well known in the right way. There is always the doubt that talking about these phenomena creates an unhealthy curiosity, but in my opinion, not talking about it makes an even bigger mistake, not making young people aware of the dangers of these dynamics “. The short produced by Manuela Cacciamani with One More Pictures, together with Rai Cinema, is made in transmedia form (as well as a linear short, social movie directed by Emalloru, in Virtual reality directed by Diego Capitani and in narrative videomapping) just to get to more generations. For Battiston, most of the boys who approach the challenges, “probably find it hard to be accepted and therefore are willing to do anything to get in the good graces of someone who can recognize them as individuals”. The fact that some “are also willing to hurt themselves, to harm themselves testifies on the one hand to their desperation as subjects and on the other to the enormous risks brought by certain drift of the network”. (HANDLE).

