“Be the canvas of your children”

Down the cell phones, up the markers. Eva Mendes she put on again available little daughters, Esmeralda And Amada, that have colored mother’s face as it were a framework: “Here’s what they did to me my little girls», He wrote on Instagram posting the tender photo of final results. “Once again. From the head to the feet. If there were any doubts, I really believe I am their canvas“.

Effectively a similar episode it had already happened a year ago, in full lockdown: “They won”, wrote the American actress showing the smeared face. It is not known whether the “works“Your father can help, too, Ryan Gosling, certainly for the two girls – aged 6 and 4 – it is a kind of creative outlet. On the other hand, consider the restrictions, it is normal to ask more attention to parents.

“They scolded me for staying too much time on the phone»Said two months ago,« We did ua good chat, I apologized and promised him that I would be more careful. So less social networks, family comes first»Concluded Eva. That since it is become a mother for the first time, in 2014, she moved away from the scene, but she does not rule out the possibility come back to acting soon.

“I feel that my ambition it has not gone away, for now it is simply moved on my daughtersHe said recently in an interview with Sydney Morning. «I look with admiration at those women who they manage to do everything, but I’m not one of them. Fortunately, for now, I have the opportunity to do not work, I realize how much it is lucky to be able to do it. I am happy to be able to be with my girls ».

See them grow, listen to their “complaints”, then question yourself and – if necessary – become their canvas as well. For a portrait of love.

