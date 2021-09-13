‘Bearish pennant’ breakdown confirmed? Five Aspects of Bitcoin to Watch From CoinTelegraph

by
‘Bearish pennant’ breakdown confirmed? Five aspects of Bitcoin to keep an eye on

Bitcoin (BTC) starts the new week in a precarious zone, below $ 45,000 and some key moving averages. What awaits us?

After the strong liquidation of leveraged positions that led to a correction of around $ 42,800 last week, Bitcoin has written off most of its subsequent recovery.

This past weekend has brought little to support a shift in direction, with downside volatility firmly in place. With down 13% in a week, Cointelegraph takes a look at five things that could help traders anticipate what the next move could be.

