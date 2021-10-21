Beats Fit Pro, we already know everything. And Kim Kardashian shows them a preview

Curious marketing move by Apple, which has entrusted a unreleased model of Beats wireless earphones to Kim Kardashian evidently in the hope (not remote, in light of the notoriety of the subject) that the photographers would surprise them. The pattern in the ears of the 41-year-old American of Armenian descent should be Beats Fit Pro , earphones of which, however, four images were found (photo below) within the beta of iOS 15.1 in distribution for a few days.

Beats Fit Pro seem quite similar to the Beats Studio Buds made official in June, with the addition – important for those who practice sports – of the additional support provided by the rubber ends to fit into the upper part of the auricle, which ensures greater stability of the earphones during physical activities – hence, probably, the name “Fit”. Kim Kardashian may not be the only celebrity to have previewed the Beats novelty, but for the moment she is the only one to have been surprised in their company and what seems to be the second generation of Rolls-Royce. Ghost.

Like the Studio Buds, the Beats Fit Pro too they seem to protrude considerably from the ear , for which the additional support in soft plastic that should be introduced in the latter could greatly help stability in running or in movement with respect to the project from which they derive, and also to reduce the pressure in the ear canal .

BEATS FIT PRO, THE RUMORS DESCRIBE COS

It is rumored that Beats Fit Pro will have the active ANC noise cancellation together with the indispensable transparency mode, which can be managed through the buttons integrated in correspondence with the Beats logo and which will be governed by Apple H1 chip, the same one that equips the recent third generation AirPods.

Among the expected features Hey Siri, quick pairing with Apple devices and a better compatibility with Android ones thanks to the Beats app which will allow, among other things, to customize its commands and to more accurately check the battery charge level. To this proposed Beats Fit Pro are expected with autonomy 6 hours with ANC or transparency mode active, 7 hours with adaptive equalization, while with the contribution of the battery contained in the charging case it would reach 27 hours in the first case and 30 hours of autonomy in the second.

They should be announced during the first week of November.