Bebe Maldonado will no longer be in Salsoul

The host Baby Maldonado took to social media last night to say goodbye to his former co-workers from Salsoul and the audience that accompanied her for the past eight years in the “Jesse y Bebe” space, which is broadcast from Monday to Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

“It is not easy for me, apart from being my job for many years, there are many feelings involved, teachings, experiences, but, above all, a lot, a lot of respect”, The model also began in the video that has more than 14 thousand “likes” on Instagram.

While taking short breaks to take a breath, one of the members of the “reality show” “Jefas” of Telemundo He explained that last Thursday, April 14, was his last day of work.

“I did not have the nerve to say goodbye to the air. Many know that I am one of those who, if the first tear falls, I cannot contain myself. For that reason I took a few days and here I am. I’m pretty, but at the moment of truth, I falter a little, “said Andrea Mya’s mother.

Among the hundreds of messages of support, that of the actress and comedian stands out Joe Alis Filippetti, who was in charge of replacing Maldonado when he was absent. Karla Augustone of the collaborators of the radio space, also expressed herself after the departure of her former partner.

“Love you. I applaud you. I admire you. I’m coming to you!” Filippetti said. Agotos, for his part, wrote: “Oh Jesus, you know that I wish you all the success in the world. I go to you ‘full’. You made me cry too much.”