Because Jack Dorsey left Twitter

Jack Dorsey resigned with immediate effect as chief executive officer of Twitter, which he co-founded with Biz Stone in 2006. The company’s board of directors selected Parag Agrawal, 37, who previously held the position of head of technologies.

At 45, Dorsey has left the leadership of Twitter but will remain a member of the board until his term expires, scheduled for the 2022 shareholder meeting.

Dorsey commented on his choice: “I decided to leave Twitter because I believe the company is ready to move forward without its founders.”

Regarding the new director who will replace him, he added: “My trust in Parag as Twitter’s new CEO is deep. His work over the past decade has transformed the company. I am deeply grateful for his skills, his heart and his soul. The time has come for him to lead. “

From the time of Twitter’s inception, Dorsey was its CEO until 2008, when he was replaced by Dick Costolo, before returning to lead the social in 2015 until his recent resignation.

A double role frowned upon

While Jack Dorsey was CEO of Twitter, he was also CEO of Square, a company that manages electronic payments, and for which he will continue to be. A bivalence that had created discontent and that in 2020 led the Twitter shareholder Elliott Management fund to suggest the resignation of Dorsey before a major investment in the social network of $ 1 billion then completed.

Who is the new Twitter guide

Twitter’s new CEO, Parag Agrawal, did research internships at AT&T, Microsoft and Yahoo before joining Twitter more than a decade ago, and for which he has been head of technology since 2017.

In particular, he was responsible for the strategy it involves artificial intelligence and machine learning and led projects to make tweets in timelines more relevant to users.

The social media has made it known that the entry of Agrawal does not change the objectives of the social which aim to have 315 million monetizable daily active users by the end of 2023 and to at least double its annual revenue for that year.