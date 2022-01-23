Because Pixel 6a is the smartphone we’ve been waiting for

The Google Pixel 6a will arrive in a few months, a May 2022. To report the news an always well-informed journalist (who in his “free time” is a leaker), quite active on the internal issues of the largest search engine company.

When we insert the words Google and May in the same sentence we immediately think of the most important event that it holds during the year: the Google I / O. So he will certainly take advantage of the opportunity to make his new device known.

So what to expect from the next smartphone of the American company? It will be very likely that aesthetically it refers to yours two older brothers already announced at the end of last year. The horizontal band in the back – which also acts as a distinctive feature of the entire lineup – and the almost completely frameless display will carry on the design created for the entire family.

As for the specs, it’s clear there won’t be the same cameras. There won’t even be the telephoto lens but we know how the company manages to surprise us in one way or another, even by choosing directions diametrically opposed to the competition. For the panel, as always, OLED technology with a size of just over 6 inches will be opted for, while polycarbonate and glass will be used for the materials.

Google will also bring its brand new Tensor SoC to this series for the first time while removing the 3.5mm audio jack. In light of this information, the Pixel 6a will be the compact top of the range we’ve been waiting for. A handy product that people who hate huge smartphones could finally enjoy.

The Google I / O this year, unless sensational decisions, will take place in May but we still don’t know if it will be a show with real people or, like last year, virtual. In any case, who knows what else we will see together with the next Pixel 6a.