Because the war between Russia and Ukraine is a gift to China

Nobody knows how it will end between Russia, the US and NATO through Ukraine. Everyone, however, has already understood who will benefit from that diatribe: China. And it can be seen from the signals that the pragmatic world of economy and business never tires of sending, from the managers of American multinationals, gathered in pressure groups such as the National Foreign Trade Council or the American Petroleum Institute, who invite the American president Biden to moderation, to the exponents of large Italian industry who challenge the government’s discontent to converse with Vladimir Putin. Not to mention the usual cunning with which the Chinese move. Foreign Minister Wang Yi he had a long telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Blinken in which he reiterated that “we must get out of the Cold War mentality”, adding however that “Russia’s just security needs must be taken into consideration and resolved”. All while the dialogue between Russia and China is also proceeding at the highest levels. In mid-December, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping talked to each other via computer for an hour and a half, with great displays of friendship that have obviously become political attitudes. Putin was the first of the great world leaders to confirm his presence at the inaugural ceremony of the Beijing Olympics, which will instead be deserted by Joe Biden. After the interview, the Kremlin announced that Russia and China will form a joint financial body to reduce dependence on the dollar (the universal currency of trade) and the burden of sanctions and tariffs imposed by the US and Europe.

But let’s see more concretely how China can profit from the crisis in relations between Russia and the West.

The energy

In 2020, Europe consumed 394 billion cubic meters of gas and China “only” 320 billion. But the Chinese market is a rapidly expanding market (it alone accounts for 40% of the increase in world gas consumption), because the Beijing authorities want to reduce dependence on coal, which is very polluting but which, even today, produces almost 60% of the energy consumed by the Chinese. Russia has always sought a stable outlet on the Chinese market and obtained it in 2019, when Putin and Xi Jinping inaugurated the Power of Siberia pipeline, with a thirty-year contract worth 38 billion cubic meters a year. Now another pipeline is being studied, called Power of Siberia 2. At the same time, as all families know well, Europe, which depends for more than 40% on Russian gas, is experiencing a winter with gusts of price increases in terms of heating and electricity. There is no direct link between the two phenomena but, at this rate, it could arise. Europe, also for political reasons, has stopped buying gas from Russia on long-term contracts (in favor of producers), in the hope of buying less even at the cost of paying more for it. Operation failed and destined to fail for a long time, even though the Russian exporter has complied with all agreements and still has a strong economic interest in doing so. But what could happen if the political crisis between the West and Russia worsened, if Europe rediscovered nuclear power as indicated by the EU and China, with the growth of its powerful industrial machine, could guarantee Russia the receipts that were lacking on the front. European? We Europeans would risk becoming second-class customers of gas-fired Russia, and being treated as such. As we can see, however it goes in the future between Russia, Europe and the US, China can only make money.

The Commerce

In 2021, trade between Russia and China broke all records, reaching the figure of 130 billion dollars (about half of the trade between the US and the EU). And it continues to grow. Obviously, Russia mainly exports raw materials to China. On the other hand, China exports finished products. The problem is that China is increasingly supplying Russia with products that until recently were exclusive to Europe. In 2021, at the top of Russian imports from China, there were machinery and components for electronics, industrial machines, motor vehicles, plastics and medical, optical and photographic equipment. Another example: Russia is preparing for 5G with the equipment of the Chinese Huawei that the West has effectively expelled, and not with those of European or American companies. Since there is talk every day of new economic sanctions against Russia, in perspective China, which is already profiting from it (it is Russia’s first trading partner, both for imports and exports, with a surplus that in 2021 was around 6 billion dollars), he can only make even more money by selling more and more “things” to Russia. But not only that: 90% of trade between China and Europe flows through the territory of Russia or countries of Central Asia strongly linked to it. If the trade wars between the US and China and Europe and China grew in tone, China would have an ally in Russia in a truly strategic position.

The armies

The US military and defense spending remains unattainable: 778 billion dollars in 2020, against 252 for China and 61.7 for Russia. Together, China and Russia do not spend half what the US alone spends on the military. But China and Russia are ahead of the US, by the admission of the Americans themselves, in two strategic sectors: war in space and hypersonic missiles. On November 15, Russia shot down one of its old satellites precisely to test a system that, as admitted also by the Russian military leaders, would serve to put out of use the space equipment of a possibly enemy nation. There are 7,500 active satellites above our heads. We can imagine what would happen in our countries if suddenly the electronic systems, communications, services that we now take for granted stop being officials? And then there are, in fact, the hypersonic missiles, maneuverable and very fast, capable of flying at over 6 thousand kilometers per hour and therefore, in fact, not interceptible. Russia has experimented with two models, the Zirkon and the Kinzhal and above all it has in its arsenal the Avangard, a kind of glider capable of flying without an engine in the upper layers of the atmosphere carrying a nuclear warhead, to suddenly drop on the target. Less is known about China’s armaments, but it is certain that Beijing has also been working in these sectors for years. China and Russia, which even waged a small war in 1969, are not close to a true military alliance. But even in this field they have come very close, with increasingly frequent and massive joint military exercises, the last a few days ago in the company of Iran too. If it were to go to the extreme, or close to it, China could take advantage of Russian know-how on tools that it would not even want to hear about.