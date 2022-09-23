Becky G’s hit song ‘Shower’ was originally written for Katy Perry

Singer Becky G burst onto the scene in the early 2010s with her single “Shower.” The song put her on the map and she went on to a successful career collaborating with the biggest names in music. But the song that became her calling card almost went to Katy Perry instead.

Becky G’s song ‘Shower’ was a hit

Becky G was first introduced to the public with her debut single “Becky From the Block” in 2013. In 2014, she released “Shower”, her breakthrough single. The song was certified twice platinum with over two million copies sold and peaked at number 16 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

She then released standalone singles throughout the 2010s, including “Can’t Stop Dancin'”, “Break a Sweat”, and “Mangú”. It wasn’t until 2019 that she released her debut album, Mala Santa.

Becky G’s ‘Shower’ was originally written for Katy Perry

“Shower” thrust Becky G into the spotlight, as her song dominated the airwaves and became a household name. In the years since “Shower,” Becky G has become an increasingly in-demand artist for collaborations with others. In the years since the song’s release, she has had the opportunity to work with Bad Bunny, Maluma and Natti Natasha.

It’s truly fate that Becky G ended up gaining international recognition for “Shower.” The song itself was not written for Becky G, who was a rising Latin artist at the time, but pop superstar Katy Perry.

Becky G confirmed the song’s origins in a 2022 interview with Teen Vogue. “It wasn’t written for me,” Becky G said. When asked if it was for a white pop star, she replied, “It absolutely was, from what I remember. »

The song ended up being a huge blessing for Becky G, and she realized it was more than just a song for her. “For me, the lesson [was] that the song was bigger than me,” she said. “Anyone could have sung this song, but I was very lucky. It took me to so many places. I can enjoy it now.

Teen Vogue reached out to musical duo R. City, who co-wrote the song; they confirmed that Perry was the original choice to sing the song, although the singer herself “never heard it”.

Becky G on tour with Katy Perry

Interestingly, Becky G and Katy Perry themselves have worked together in the past. In 2014, Becky G joined Katy Perry on Perry’s Prismatic World Tour for select World Tour dates.

She embarked on her first headlining tour in 2019 and had planned to shoot her album Mala Santa in 2020 before it was canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. In May 2022, Becky G released her second album, Esquemas. The album contained songs including Karol G’s collaboration “Mamiii”, which eventually overtook “Shower” as Becky G’s highest charting song on the Billboard Hot 100, reaching No. 15 on the chart.

