before and after delivery

‘Today is October 3’ is probably one of the most iconic phrases from the 2004 movie that established that on Wednesdays she wore pink. Exact, ‘Bad Girls’. And since enough time has passed to consider a ‘reboot’ or a sequel (ahem, indirect, a meeting like the one the actors had recently is useless), it’s time to review how the cast has changed during these almost twenty years (uff, the passage of time has hurt) and what have they done during this time.

We will start this before and after with the main character: Cady Heron, played by Lindsay Lohan. The film meant her consolidation as a teen idol, especially after the success of ‘You to London and I to California’ (1998). When she was about to finish the first decade of the 2000s she suffered her dark episode, known as drugs, parties and embarrassing moments captured by the paparazzi.

In the case of Rachel McAdams, interpreter of Regina George, ‘Mean Girls’ was only the beginning of her professional career. She has later stood out in titles such as ‘Noa’s Diary’ (2004), ‘Sherlock Holmes’ (2009), the series ‘True Detective’ (2015) or ‘Spotlight’ (2015), with an Oscar nomination included. The same goes for Amanda Seyfried, who plays Karen Smith. The feature film marked her film debut, later becoming the eternal Sophie from ‘Mamma Mia!’ (2008) and be nominated for the golden statuette for ‘Mank’ (2020). The role of Gretchen Wieners, played by Lacey Chabert, began her career before she walked the halls of high school. Although mostly as a dubbing actress.

Jonathan Bennett (Aaron Samuels) married his husband, Jaymes Vaughan, this year. The reality is that since ‘Bad Girls’ she has not returned to have such a famous role. A similar case occurs with Daniel Franzese, Damian’s interpreter.

Lizzy Caplan, AKA Janis Ian, already had a career before the film. She was in the series ‘Smallville’. She later in others like ‘American Dad’ and ‘The Class’: the first series to use the ‘Friends’ set after her farewell.

In addition, there is something that the adult characters of ‘Mean Girls’ have in common: Tina Fey (Professor Norbury) and Amy Poehler (Mrs. George): they are both from the ‘Saturday Night Live’ quarry.