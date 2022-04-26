Beijing conducts mass testing and locks down neighborhoods

BEIJING (AP) — Fences were erected and police restricted exits from a cordoned off area in Beijing on Tuesday, as authorities in the Chinese capital redoubled efforts to prevent a major COVID-19 outbreak like the one that has brought the city to a standstill. Shanghai.

People were queuing for diagnostic tests in much of the city, which has expanded screening to 11 of Beijing’s districts.

In the previous 24 hours, 22 new cases were identified, health authorities in the capital said at an afternoon news conference. That brings to 92 the total since the outbreak was identified five days ago. It is a tiny figure compared to Shanghai, where 500,000 cases have been reached and at least 190 deaths. No deaths have been reported from the still-nascent outbreak in Beijing.

The announcement of the testing campaign sparked panic buying in the city of 21 million on Monday, although things appeared calm on Tuesday. Public transportation was mostly on its usual schedule, and the streets were full of people going to work.

“I’m not worried about Beijing running out of supplies, so I’m not going to hoard,” said Zhang Yifan, who was on his way to get tested in Dongcheng district. “As people blindly hoard, it could cause a waste of resources. If people keep too many supplies at home, it will cause shortages.”

Beijing has isolated some apartment buildings and residential complexes, and on Monday added a larger urban area of ​​about 2 by 3 kilometers (one mile by two). Task forces erected blue metal fences around the area on Tuesday, and police controlled who was allowed out. The neighbors remained secluded in their enclosures.

Fears of a full lockdown have been fueled by problems getting food, medicine and essentials in Shanghai, a business hub in the southeast whose 25 million people have now begun to leave their homes after three weeks in lockdown.

People in Shanghai have turned to group buying to get food and other items delivered, relying mostly on online businesses. Meanwhile, goods are piling up at the port of Shanghai, affecting supplies and factory output and weighing on China’s economic growth.

Zhong Xiaobing, general manager of supermarket chain Lianhua Supermarket in Shanghai, said cargo shipments from other parts of China have normalized since the government organized trucks 10 days ago to bring goods from major hubs, though imports they are still slower due to port and other transportation restrictions.

Other cities have declared quarantines in China in the face of an omicron variant that is difficult to control. Baotou, in Inner Mongolia, was the latest to announce one.

Beijing tested nearly 3.8 million people on Monday in an initial round of mass testing in Chaoyang district. All the results were negative except for one in a group of five who were tested together, a district official said. Those five people were undergoing tests to determine which of them was infected.

Chaoyang has had the highest number of cases in the Beijing outbreak, but authorities decided to expand testing to 10 more districts on Tuesday.

___

Associated Press video producer Olivia Zhang, researcher Yu Bing in Beijing and researcher Chen Si in Shanghai contributed to this report.