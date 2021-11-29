News

Being the Ricardos streaming on Prime Video

Nicole Kidman returns to Amazon Prime Video with the original film “Being the Ricardos”.

Watch streaming on Prime Video, exclusively, the film Amazon OriginalBeing the Ricardos“. Here is the plot, trailer and cast. Try Amazon Prime Video for free for 30 days here.

Directed and written by Aaron Sorkin,Being the Ricardos”Is a genre film dramatic biographical which sees in the cast, in the role of the protagonists, the actors Oscar Prize Nicole Kidman And Javier Bardem.

Being the Ricardos release date

Being the Ricardos will be available on Prime Video, exclusively, from December 21, 2021.

Being the Ricardos plot

Below is the official synopsis of the film released by Prime Video:

Lucille Ball (Nicole Kidman) and Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem) are threatened by perplexing personal accusations, political libel and cultural taboo, in the dramatic behind-the-scenes story by Academy Award®-winning writer and director Aaron Sorkin. With a revealing gaze that delves into the couple’s complicated romantic and professional relationship, the film takes audiences to Ball and Arnaz’s writers’ room, stage and privacy during a pivotal week in the production of their groundbreaking sitcom “I Love Lucy.”

Being the Ricardos trailer

Being the Ricardos cast

In the cast of Being the Ricardos we find:

  • Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball
  • Javier Bardem as Desi Arnaz
  • Jake Lacy
  • JK Simmons
  • Nina Arianda
  • Tony Hale
  • Alia Shawkat

