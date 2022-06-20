Belaili on waivers with Lionel Messi (Video)







Algeria Foot – Youcef Belaili scored a spectacular goal against Monaco in May. His technical festival was rewarded by Ligue 1, which decided to elect his slalom as the best goal of the month of May in the championship.

Indeed, against Monaco Youcef Belaili had made an impression, when the latter had displayed all his technique to find the net. Ligue 1 has decided to reward him by electing his masterpiece as the most beautiful goal of the month in the championship. That same goal is among the nominees for the 21/22 Goal of the Season award, which will be voted on by fans (click here to vote), rivaling world-class players such as Argentina’s Lionel Messi.

Belaili’s goal against Monaco:

💫 The magician Youcef Belaïli 🇩🇿 The Algerian international @SB29 wins the election #GoalOfMonth of May 😍 👏! ⏳ See you soon to elect the most beautiful goal of this season 21/22 ⌛️ pic.twitter.com/MmU3vAfWqH — Ligue 1 Uber Eats (@Ligue1UberEats) June 1, 2022

