Entertainment

Belaili on waivers with Lionel Messi (Video)

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 35 1 minute read



Algeria Foot – Youcef Belaili scored a spectacular goal against Monaco in May. His technical festival was rewarded by Ligue 1, which decided to elect his slalom as the best goal of the month of May in the championship.

Indeed, against Monaco Youcef Belaili had made an impression, when the latter had displayed all his technique to find the net. Ligue 1 has decided to reward him by electing his masterpiece as the most beautiful goal of the month in the championship. That same goal is among the nominees for the 21/22 Goal of the Season award, which will be voted on by fans (click here to vote), rivaling world-class players such as Argentina’s Lionel Messi.

Belaili’s goal against Monaco:

Also read:

An Algerian international should sign in the next few hours in an Algerian club








Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 35 1 minute read

Related Articles

“I didn’t even give him a little kiss”, this famous woman said “no” to Luis Miguel

8 mins ago

Marvel has a new project in hand: “Wonder Man”

9 mins ago

Shakira is thus shown with a radical change after the breakup

19 mins ago

Diego Boneta buys a house of 3.9 million dollars

20 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button