Belinda appears with a dental floss on: she wears a transparent metallic dress like Karol G’s

In the second photograph of this post you can see Belinda’s dental floss perfectly. It is surprising that the singer has posed with a totally transparent metallic dress, which reminds many of us of the erotic dress that Karol G wore several months ago, for an award ceremony and that she also accompanied with dental floss.

Here Belinda’s professional model pose with this design.

Here Karol G with her transparent and metallic dress. Let us remember that this design stole the attention on the red carpet of the Billboard Music Awards where La Bichota won the Artist of the Year award.

Returning to Belinda, we tell you that a few weeks ago, the singer’s name bounced on the floor again, thanks to the fact that Christian Nodal exposed some private messages. The conversation that the singer leaked belongs to when they were still a couple.

To this day, this simple act by Nodal managed to divide the public, since there are many who now support Belinda, thus considering that the singer was wrong to follow the line of the scandal, especially since the singer became the mockery of everyone and she in particular has remained silent during all this time, refusing even to say the name of her ex in interviews.

Now they say that there is a possibility that Belinda will sue the singer for this fact. The Olympia law could support the singer if she decides to proceed against her ex. Especially since what Christian Nodal did could be considered a crime. Since he violated Belinda’s right to privacy. But in addition to this, the journalist Jorge Carbajal assures that the family of the protagonist of “Eden” would be studying the possibility of filing a lawsuit for non-pecuniary damage.

But, what aroused the anger of Christian Nodal

It all started thanks to Belinda’s mother, Doña Belinda Schüll, who applauded one of her followers who called the interpreter of “Ya no somos ni seremos” “naco” and asked her famous daughter not to return with him. This made the singer angry and led him to make public an alleged conversation he had with her ex-girlfriend, in which she asked him for money to fix her teeth, in addition to a certain amount that would be destined for his parents, as explained showbiz.

Along with the screenshot of those messages, he shared a warning to Mrs. Schüll not to attack him again: “20 years collecting the fruits of his daughter until leaving her with nothing. Leave me alone, I’m healing. I don’t bother them, I don’t even demand my credits in songs or in life. Everything beautiful that is happening deserves it and it also cost me. When I got tired of giving, it’s all over“.

The stir caused by Nodal’s tweets has reached Spain, where Belinda currently lives, who has reacted to the scandal by letting herself be seen very well accompanied by the Argentine actor Guillermo Pfeing, with whom he worked on the Netflix series ‘Welcome to Eden’.

