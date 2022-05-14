Entertainment

Belinda’s stunning photo shoot in the jungle

Belinda She is one of the most versatile artists. The Spanish-Mexican nationality is capable of singing like the gods and also of filling her new Netflix series “Welcome to Eden” with viewers. According to the statistics of the big red N platform, the series is already second in the TOP 10 of the most reproduced with a total of 25,820,000 hours in just one week.

Belinda She has already been separated from her ex-boyfriend Christian Nodal for several months. Recently, the Netflix Spain account showed how the singer attended a tarot reader to find out what the future holds for her. As for her love, she told him that she will have many romantic outings with people, but that she will definitely not have a partner, at least in Spain.

Source link

