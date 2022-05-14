Belinda’s stunning photo shoot in the jungle

Belinda She is one of the most versatile artists. The Spanish-Mexican nationality is capable of singing like the gods and also of filling her new Netflix series “Welcome to Eden” with viewers. According to the statistics of the big red N platform, the series is already second in the TOP 10 of the most reproduced with a total of 25,820,000 hours in just one week.

Belinda She has already been separated from her ex-boyfriend Christian Nodal for several months. Recently, the Netflix Spain account showed how the singer attended a tarot reader to find out what the future holds for her. As for her love, she told him that she will have many romantic outings with people, but that she will definitely not have a partner, at least in Spain.

The seer’s advice was not to get complicated with things and to let them flow. “You shouldn’t resist changes, don’t get obsessed with things, let it be!”, She expressed and left thinking to Belinda.

In the last few hours, the actress posted on her official account Instagram, where he exceeds 15 million followers, an impressive and new photo session where he poses from what appears to be a jungle. “~The real Eden~” was the simple caption she used, but once again referencing her Netflix series.

In the pictures, Belinda posed in a champagne-colored dress and what appears to be a snake on her body. The publication exceeded 280,000 likes and 2,000 comments. “DIOSSSSSSSA”, “I only watched the series for you hehe” and “Hey, just like Africa from welcome to Eden” were some of them.