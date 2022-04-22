Bella Hadid lands a recurring role in a series

The 25-year-old model shared the news with her fans on Friday, April 1, on her Instagram account.

Bella Hadid would she carve out a place of choice on television? One of the most influential models of her generation, she is about to take her first steps on the small screen. As reported by the site of variety Thursday, March 31, the supermodel landed a role in season 3 of the drama series Ramy, available on Hulu, whose filming has already started in the United States. On her Instagram account, Gigi Hadid’s sister was quick to share the news with her fans.

A recurring role

“Best cast, best team, best series. Honored and excited. If you haven’t watched the first two seasons… go for it. Run. Now,” she wrote below the screenshot of an article about her. If we already know the main lines of this third part, Bella Hadid, on the other hand, remained rather discreet about the role she will play in it. We only know that his future character will be recurring.

Co-created by comedian Ramy Youssef, who plays the protagonist, the series Ramy paints the portrait of a young American-Egyptian from New Jersey, navigating between religious tradition and a consumerist lifestyle. In the casting, we find Mahershala Ali from Green Book: On the roads of the Southas well as Hiam Abbass from the series Succession.

Ramy Youssef received several nominations for his role, and won the Golden Globes for best actor in a musical or comedy TV series in 2020, on the occasion of the second season. Ramy is visible in France on the Starzplay platform.