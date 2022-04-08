Bella Hadid’s romantic vacation in Rome, Macaulay Culkin’s family outing: celebrities in one click

Sophie Turner was photographed out shopping in Miami. She wore a black dress with which she revealed her pregnancy: she is expecting another child with musician Joe Jonas (Photos: The Grosby Group)

romantic vacation. Bella Hadid traveled with her boyfriend to Rome, Italy, where she visited major tourist attractions like the Trevi Fountain. There, as thousands of people do every day, a souvenir photograph was taken

Family trip. Macaulay Culkin enjoyed a walk outdoors with his partner, Brenda Song, and his son Dakota through a Los Angeles park

romantic walk Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro braved the cold and went for a walk through the streets of New York. The singer wore an oversize jumpsuit and white leather boots and the artist chose a black and white outfit for his shoes

Family trip. Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis went to lunch at an exclusive restaurant in Santa Monica with their children Wyatt and Dimitri

romantic walk Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds walked through the streets of Tribeca, in New York, and faced the low temperatures that they are doing these days, despite the fact that spring has already arrived

Katie Holmes was photographed while walking the streets of New York. She browsed the most exclusive shops and stopped for a coffee to go. She wore a casual look: jean, white jumpsuit and printed mask

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey went to eat at the exclusive Carbone restaurant in New York, where they are on vacation these days. The couple noticed leaving the room separately to avoid being photographed together. The model wore jeans, a white shirt, a black leather trench coat and a brown cap. The singer, meanwhile, wore a jean jacket, a wool hat and sunglasses.

Olivia Rodrigo was photographed at the Las Vegas airport as she was leaving the city. She wore a comfortable look for traveling: gray cotton pants, a white printed shirt, a feather jacket and a leather bag. Also, she wore a mask.

Lucy Hale was photographed refueling at a gas station in Studio City, California. She wore a casual look: high-waisted black jeans that she combined with her basic short-sleeved shirt. She wore sunglasses and sneakers (Photos: The Grosby Group)

