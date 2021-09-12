Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, bye bye Venice

Mission accomplished: the Bennifers (2.o.) leave Venice hand in hand after making the flashback official. After a crazy Italian summer and the “first dates” of last spring, when she was just back from the end of the relationship with Alex Rodriguez, her betrothed number four.

Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck they mean it, they fell in love again 20 years after the first time, and they made it clear to everyone now. Even the most skeptical. On the red carpet of The Last Duel they didn’t hide even for a second, and the message came loud and clear: we are back together, and this time everything seems to be in order. It might work. Or at least, they want to give it their all. Ben is ready to defend Jen at all costs, too from a fan too warm than at the Venice airport tried to get too close to the superstar girlfriend. “I just want a selfie,” her request, but Ben made sure to keep it at a fair distance. Even before the intervention of their bodyguards.

To cheer for them is also Kim Kardashian, who after the Venetian red carpet wrote: “Long live the Bennifers!” And now they’re returning to Los Angeles, second Page Six, they would be looking for a home. Last July they saw one that both of them would have liked a lot, in the Holmby Hills suburb of Los Angeles: a villa for 65 million dollars. Two more, according to the tabloid, would be at the top of the couple’s preferences. All that remains is to choose.

Loading... Advertisements

READ ALSO

Elisabetta Canalis, birthday is romantic with Brian Perri (and Skyler)