Ben Affleck and love: who have been his most famous couples?

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez announced that they resumed their relationship after several years. Everything seems to indicate that the love between the two never went away and they made it known recently when they decided to get married in Las Vegas.

Jennifer Lopez has not been the only partner of Ben Affleck

However, Jennifer Lopez has not been the only person Ben Affleck has been with. The actor and producer has had some love relationships that have been made public and in this note you will know what they are.

Ben Affleck’s Couples

Gwyneth Paltrow

The actor met the actress in 1997 and they started dating that same year. They worked together on ‘Shakespeare In Love’ in 1998, but ended their relationship permanently in 2000.

Jennifer Garner

The relationship between the two became official in 2004 and they married in 2005. They had three children Violet, Seraphina and Samuel. It has been their longest relationship so far. They separated in 2015 after their 10th wedding anniversary.

Lindsay Shookus

Although rumors indicated that this relationship began in 2014 when Ben Affleck was still married to Jennifer Garner, it only became official in 2017. The relationship was serious, since both moved to an apartment in New York to live together. , but in 2018 they made their separation public.

Shauna Sexton

This was a very brief romance. The Us Weekly medium would have caught Ben Affleck having dinner with the Play Boy model, they looked good together but only two months later they ended their relationship.

Anne of Arms

Ben Affleck met this actress on the set of ‘Deep Water’. Since the beginning of 2020, a relationship between them was rumored, although it was never made official, Us Weekly sources stated that in January 2021 they would have separated.