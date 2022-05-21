Ben Affleck and the movie that helped him quit alcohol

The alcoholism has marked several years of the life of actor Ben Affleck, even many of the times he exceeded the limits with the drink, were recorded by the media.

Even this would have been the crucial factor that would have caused his divorce from his ex-wife, Jennifer Garnerwith whom he has three children.

But after years of suffering from it, it seems that it is finally behind him and now Ben is open about alcoholism, noting that

The Way Back tapereleased in 2020, which featured performances by Ben Affleck, Mark Ciardi, Gordon Gray and Jennifer Todd, was doing very well in theaters but only lasted two weeks before the state of pandemic was declared.

In addition to the movie receiving good reviews for the story, the highlight was Affleck’s moving performancewhich led many to think that he would win an Oscar for his performance, something that in the end did not happen.

The film centers on Jack Cunningham (played by Ben Affleck), a former basketball star who, after years of isolating himself in alcohol, suffering and guilt, is forced to return to basketball.

Playing Cunningham, and feeling overcoming this character, served as therapy for Affleck, who immediately felt connected to the former athlete.

The Way Back has great similarities with the life of Jennifer Lopez’s boyfriend.

In addition to being reflected in the character’s addiction, he also faced a divorce and the complications of middle age.

“This movie was hard to make, sometimes it was painful, and sometimes I felt embarrassed. Sometimes I couldn’t believe that my life had any similarity to this,” Affleck would have declared according to El Universo.

“I knew how it felt to be in the slavery of a compulsion that was not good for me. I knew how helpless that can feel (…) but I also knew something very important which is that people can improve. You can get ahead.” “Detailed the actor.