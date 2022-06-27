Ben Affleck lets his 10-year-old son take the wheel of his Lamborghini, and it’s a shock!

Sunday June 26, 2022, Ben Affleck went to a car dealership with his partner Jennifer Lopez and his 10-year-old son, Samuel. The latter wanted to drive and caused a small collision.

Since May 2021, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez seem to be spinning the perfect love. The couple who found each other 17 years after their first romance now lives as a blended family in Los Angeles. Indeed, Ben Affleck is the father of Violet (16 years old), Seraphina (13 years old) and Samuel (10 years old), born of his relationship with Jennifer Garner. For her part, Jennifer Lopez is the mother of twins Max and Emme, from her former marriage to Marc Anthony.

Sunday June 26, the son of Ben Affleck decided to join his father and his mother-in-law for an outing to a luxury car dealership. The family became interested in a magnificent Yellow Lamborghini Urus, worth $225,000. While Ben Affleck was chatting outside with a rep and Jennifer Lopez sat in the back of the vehicle, Samuel decided to get behind the wheel to play.

Samuel Affleck causes an accident in front of his father

If he accepted that his son gets into the driver’s side luxury car, Ben Affleck quickly regretted his decision. Indeed, Samuel Affleck quickly engaged the reverse gear of the Lamborghini, before back in a white BMW, parked just behind. A minor minor accidentwhich could have been much more serious.

Very quickly, Ben Affleck reacted by taking her son in her arms to comfort him. The blended family then checked the condition of the two vehicles. According TMZduring the accident caused by Samuel, “a bumper and a mudguard were damaged“. For its part, the dealer did not comment on this accident and was especially delighted with the presence of the two American actors. More fear than harm for the Affleck-Lopez couple.