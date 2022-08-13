Ben Affleck married to Jennifer Lopez: why he was “panicked” during his honeymoon in Paris

Their romance is worthy of the finest love stories in cinema. Three months after their engagement and twenty years after their first romance, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez said “yes” in Las Vegas on July 16 before heading to the French capital to enjoy a few days off with their children. The actor sometimes seemed a little scared during his stay in Paris, while his wife seemed completely fulfilled.

Indeed, the romantic stay has sometimes turned into a nightmare for Ben Affleck, who can’t stand the media circus that accompanies his coupleas explained by a source at Pagesix.com. “Ben was a bit scared in Paris. It was a whole other level (from usual, editor’s note) “explained the source, adding that attention was “almost on the level of what Princess Diana had. » Already in 2002, the couple had faced unprecedented media attention which caused them to call off their planned wedding in 2003as they announced: “Due to the excessive media attention surrounding our wedding, we have decided to reschedule the date. »

Ben Affleck sensitive to paparazzi

If Jennifer Lopez seems less formalized by the cloud of photographers who follow them, the Oscar-winning director ofArgo always had more difficult to manage this pressure media. And over the years, nothing has changed. “Ben is used to flashes. But there, it was a tsunami”, says the source. As reported by Pagesix.com, if Jennifer Lopez is perfect in all the shots, Ben Affleck always seems to be made for memes, he who already collects a number of them.

During this honeymoon, a snapshot particularly caught the attention of Internet users: while he was on a boat cruising on the Seine with his wife and their respective children, Ben Affleck is at the front of the boat, asleep, his mouth open. The photo went around the world. However, another shot exists where this time, we can see Jennifer Lopez sleeping on this same boat. But he did not experience the same “buzz”. Not everyone can have the perfect profile for memes. We understand better why Ben Affleck does not like the paparazzi.

Article written in collaboration with 6Medias

Photo credits: Agency / Bestimage