Benedict Wong: Exclusive Interview – Cinemascomics.com

We have been able to talk with the actor Benedict Wong, one of the great protagonists of Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness.

The Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe will premiere Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness a shocking story where we will see benedict cumberbatch as Dr Stephen Strange, elizabeth olsen as Wanda Maximoff Chiwetel Ejiofor as Karl Mordo Benedict Wong like wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier and Xochitl Gomez like America Chavez. All of them run by sam raimiwho returns to the superhero movie after being in charge of the trilogy of the spider-man from Tobey Maguire.

Exclusive interview with the Marvel actor:

First we congratulate Benedict Wong for his great work in the film and we asked him if he knew a lot of Spanish, because there is a moment in which his character shares some phrases in our language with America Chavez interpreted by Xochitl Gomez. He replied that he had only learned that phrase, but if it is understood correctly, he would not mind working with the director. Pedro Almodovar.

When asked how it feels to be in Marvel answered: “I’m not sorry I’m one of the most popular characters but I’m very happy to be a part of this. Plus seeing all the comics I used to read with all that technology in action. But I never thought that Wong would be so important, since I started just as a librarian. But now Wong has been through a lot and has become the Sorcerer Supreme. There is a very interesting character progression. Also, my son loves LEGO and now I have a LEGO from every movie I’m in. It’s wonderful to be a part of my dreams and to be a part of my son’s LEGO.”

we ask Benedict Wong to tell us something about the character in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: “In Shang-Chi we saw him in a cage fight, so he’s been training to get stronger. Since he is the Sorcerer Supreme and leader of Kamar-Taj where he teaches his students who will become Sorcerers who must protect our reality. He also has to fix all the chaos caused by Stephen Strange in No Way Home. Since he used forbidden spells that are opening doors to parallel universes».

“But I love being the Sorcerer Supreme, as my character has spent a lot of time in the library doing research and learning, but now a lot of things depend on him, which is a huge responsibility. He now gets to fight like in Infinity War and Shang-Chi, but there will be a lot more to this movie. I love that part, because it’s so much fun.”

We ask about the success of Spider-Man: No Way Home where Benedict Wong has a short scene and if you think Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be at the same level of “fan service”: “Yes, it will also be spectacular. We have a very passionate type of audience that gets very involved with the characters which are many in the Marvel Universe. It’s great to have that experience in theaters with Spider-Man: No Way Home, I was screaming too and enjoying every surprise. Now, Doctor Strange has broken the barrier between Universes and parallel realities with his spell. So fans will be able to see how different characters are introduced.”

We ask about Sam Raimi:

Benedict Wong had a great experience working with sam raimi: “Sam Raimi was amazing to work with, when I met him we were in Australia at a conference and Sam was there. I remember how he told me the story and he is a great storyteller. He has come to return him to the world of superheroes at the right time. I would love to do a movie with him outside of Marvel.”

We ask the differences between sam raimi Y Scott Derricksondirector of the first installment of Dr Strange of 2016. This is how he answered Benedict Wong: Yes, they are very different. They cannot be compared, since they were different experiences at the individual level. You have to give Scott Derrickson a lot of credit for creating this whole world and Sam is one of the old masters who has joined us since. They are great directors with their differences and details and the devil is in the details.

How was the shoot?

We wanted to know which was the most difficult scene to shoot in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: «The most difficult thing was shooting with the pandemic. Since we were filming and we had a plan A, B or C to act in one way or another. Then your mind confused you, because you didn’t know what day it was. It was tough, the team had tough times.”

We also asked about some funny anecdote from the shoot: “We tried to start a dance club. We played music for people to dance at Kamar-Taj. I’m a huge music lover and we tried to use music to break silences.”

What do you think about the new characters?

we asked Benedict Wong his opinion on new characters like Shang Chi Y America Chavez: “They are great. Phase 3 ended in a big way and now it’s a great start, a new introduction or reset. That is why we will see new characters with their origin stories. We have seen Shang-Chi and now we will introduce Amercia Chavez and Ms. Marvel who will give more representation. We will see what happens with Moon Knight, but they are the new characters that are part of Phase 4. For the new actors, I give them the advice to enjoy. I’m a comic book lover so you have to enjoy the ride.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be released on May 6, 2022. The rest of the installments of Marvel Studios where he has participated Benedict Wong can be enjoyed in the Disney Plus streaming platform.