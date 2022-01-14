Benetton: many blues on the pitch against the Dragons, an absolute rookie in the 23

Many unavailable for coach Bortolami who still manages to field an expert formation for a match not to be missed

Three weeks after the last time (dated 24 December in URC) Benetton is ready to return to the field to challenge the Dragons. In Monigo from 4.15 pm (live on Sky Sport Arena) the second match of the Lions in the Challenge Cup will be staged, a match that must absolutely be won to continue hoping for a passage of the round, given the spring appointments against Lyon and Perpignan.

For Marco Bortolami, choosing the 23 players to field was relatively easy given the very long list of unavailable players: 20, practically an entire team, the players not eligible for the green-and-white coach. For the challenge against the Welsh Dragons, the choice was made to give space to an absolutely expert formation, starting from the backs. Padovani will play the role of extreme and will be highly anticipated (also in a blue key) in this position, while Brex and Morisi will form a pair of centers with a total of 128 caps. Even more those of the Benvenuti and Sperandio wings, with Smith and Duvenage who will have to deal with the choices in the control room.

In the fray space for a potentially blue third line, given that in addition to captain Lamaro, Halafihi and Zuliani have also been called up for the Six Nations. Ruzza and Herbst guarantee solidity in the second, while in the first space to Zani-Els-Pasquali.

Nauhel Tetaz Chaparro is back on the bench, lined up with the other Argentines (by training) Baravalle and Nemer, while Wegner and Steyn will go to make changes to the second and third line. Three trocar available, with Petrozzi and Marin deployed in the median while as utility back here is the rookie Filippo Drago, born in 2001 in Mogliano who could collect his first cap in the Benetton jersey.

Benetton’s line-up for the Challenge Cup Dragons challenge (Saturday, 4.15pm, live Sky Sport Arena):

15 Edoardo Padovani (16)

14 Thomas Welcome (121)

13 Ignacio Brex (49)

12 Luca Morisi (89)

11 Luca Sperandio (67)

10 Rhyno Smith (7)

9 Dewaldt Duvenage (62)

8 Toa Halafihi (41)

7 Michele Lamaro (c) (30)

6 Manuel Zuliani (22)

5 Federico Ruzza (80)

4 Irné Herbst (68)

3 Tiziano Pasquali (92)

2 Corniel Els (15)

1 Federico Zani (57)



Available: 16 Tomas Baravalle (56), 17 Ivan Nemer (25), 18 Nahuel Tetaz (3), 19 Carl Wegner (6), 21 Braam Steyn (91), 21 Luca Petrozzi (21), 22 Leonardo Marin (7), 23 Filippo Drago (newcomer).

Unavailable: Callum Braley, Andries Coetzee, Giacomo Da Re, Hame Faiva, Riccardo Favretto, Simone Ferrari, Thomas Gallo, Alessandro Garbisi, Monty Ioane, Marco Lazzaroni, Gianmarco Lucchesi, Tommaso Menoncello, Sebastian Negri, Lorenzo Pani, Giovanni Pettinelli, Joaquin Riera , Franco Smith Jr, Ratuva Tavuyara, Cherif Traore, Marco Zanon.

