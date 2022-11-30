Bergman’s Island, by Mia Hansen-Løve – Review

Bergman’s Island is the new film by the French director Mia Hansen-Love, who also signs his script. A dramatic film, set on the island of Fårö, the place where she lived for twenty years ingmar bergman. A paradisiacal space where a married couple of filmmakers come to seek inspiration. In what will become a game between reality and fiction.

The film stars vicky krieps (the invisible thread), Tim Roth (reservoir dogs), Mia Wasikowska (jane eyre) Y Anders Danielsen Lie (the worst person in the world). Bergman’s Island competed, among others, in the Official Section of the festivals of Cannes Y Seville 2021. Its premiere in Spanish cinemas will take place on 1st of July of 2022.

Review of ‘Bergman’s Island’

Trailer for ‘Bergman’s Island’

Synopsis

A couple of filmmakers, Chris and Tony, settle for the summer on the mythical Swedish island of Färo. In this amazing setting, where Bergman lived and shot his most famous works, the couple hopes to find inspiration for his next films. As the days pass, Chris’s fascination with the place grows and memories of his first love resurface. As their respective scripts progress, and the effect of the island’s landscapes is increasingly evident on Chris and Tony, the line between fact and fiction will blur. (Avalon Audiovisual Distribution)

Where can you see the movie?

Two filmmakers in the “promised land”

Bergman’s Island stars Chris (vicky krieps) and Tony (Tim Roth), a marriage that reaches the island of faro for a residence. attracted by the figure of ingmar bergman who lived his last twenty years in this paradisiacal place. A remote island located in the Baltic Sea that currently has about 500 inhabitants. And that it was the scene of movies like The shame either Behind a dark glass. So Chris and Tony arrive at this cinematic place convinced that they will be able to find inspiration for their films. Coming to sleep, even, in the bed where it was filmed secrets of a marriage.

However, the creative states of both are very different. While Tony He looks like a famous director, quite confident in himself, Chris fails to advance. Her seeming to be trapped behind the long shadow of her partner. Although fortunately for her, after traveling the island and soaking up its idiosyncrasies, she will find the goblins. She starting to write the script that she longed for and that she will share with Tony. In an intelligent script twist that will take us to a meta-cinematic experience, in which reality and fiction are intermingled.

Mia Hansen-Løve is torn between Chris and Amy

Because beyond witnessing two directors in search of inspiration, Bergman’s Island He offers us a game. In which the cinema lives within the medium itself and the lives of its characters share traits with its creator. With a Mia Hansen-Løve that seems to be torn between Chris and Amy. Chris, as we have said, is a filmmaker looking for her own direction. A woman who painfully lives the creative process and deeply misses the daughter she has with Tony. This brings to the fore the difficulty of combining artistic and personal life. Dichotomy that comes to the fore in a conversation about Bergman and her nine children. A great man behind the camera, but absent when it comes to fathering him. Could he be inspired by the figure of Olivier Assayas?

And on the other side is Amythe character created by Chris and that enjoys a great resolution capacity. A kind of alter ego twice, both Chris on a purely narrative level, such as Mia Hansen-Love. A young director who thinks she has more freedom than she thinks. And that she errs in her desire for prominence, victim of unhealed teenage love. But that while she can, she gets to experience life more fully than Chris.

Far removed from Bergman’s cinema

Though Bergman’s Island It has little of the Swedish filmmaker’s cinema. Beyond its original premise and many references to his life and work. Being a luminous, melancholic film, but far removed from visceral dramas. Full of exteriors and pleasant walks through beautiful natural landscapes. Inhabited by calm characters and dialogues that give the tape a pleasant tone. And with two magnificent female performers. So much vicky krieps What Mia Wasikowska they seem tremendously comfortable in their characters. With a Krieps more immersed in her inner life and an emotional Wasikowska capable of anything.

Although sometimes, the thing escapes a bit, giving the feeling that you are in front of a beautiful advertising spot for the island. With Safari Bergman, in which the Spanish critic Jordi Costa appears as a curious fact. Lacking in addition to a bit of rhythm, when the plot is scattered between the main story and Chris’s script. And perhaps with some male characters that do not generate much interest to me. Despite this, the tape is viewed with pleasure and is accessible. Beyond her careful intellectual tone, it is appreciated that the filmmaker has looked outside. Creating a film that can be viewed, without being overwhelmed, by those who know nothing of Bergman’s life.

Conclusion ‘Bergman’s Island’

For all this, Bergman’s Island It is a curious film about the cinema within the cinema. In addition to being a reflection on the search for creativity and the complex balance between personal and artistic life. All this immersed in a high autobiographical content, that uses the figure of Ingmar Bergman to go further. Creating a very pleasant cinematographic game and totally removed from the cinema of the Swedish director. One that anyone can join, regardless of their film knowledge.

Filled with precious settings, the responsibility of the beautiful island of Fårö, the story is seen with pleasure. It is true that sometimes it falls into the tourist postcard and suffers a slowdown when its metacinematic game begins. But starring two magnificent performers who decisively embody their characters. All those who follow the cinema of Mia Hansen-Love they will be pleased.

