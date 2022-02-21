Bernie Madoff’s sister and husband found dead at Florida home

Miami – sondra weenerfinancier’s sister bernie madoffsentenced to 150 years in prison for perpetrating the largest pyramid scheme in the history of Wall Street, died in Florida in an alleged case of murder and subsequent suicide, local police reported Sunday.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office (PBSO) reported that Wiener, 87, was found dead in a Boynton Beach home along with her husband, Marvin, 90, on February 17.

The agents responded that day to a call to the 911 emergency line informing them that a man and a woman were not responding inside their residence. Upon arrival, officers located a woman and an elderly man “deceased from a gunshot wound.”

The cause of death will be determined by the coroner’s office, police said, though the investigation carried out so far points to a case of “murder suicide”.

The marriage lived since 2009 in their house located in Valencia Lakes, one of the communities inhabited only by people 55 years of age or older so common in Florida.

Madoff died in April last year at the age of 82 in a US federal prison, where he was held after being found guilty of embezzling $50 billion.

The financier went from being one of the most prestigious figures on Wall Street to a symbol of the worst stock market practices after uncovering the gigantic investment fraud that operated for years and ended up costing large and small investors billions.