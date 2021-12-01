Best Christmas Movies on Netflix: New Releases & Classics to Watch

Love does not go on vacation (2006)

21 December – Enemies at Christmas (2021 new)

On this day, this Mexican comedy debuts with Héctor Bonilla as a grumpy grandfather who is preparing to spend Christmas with his extended family. During the family trip to the seaside to celebrate Christmas, the demanding Doña Alicia (Angélica María) will become her bitter enemy. It will be a battle with no holds barred.

December 22 – Jingle jangle (2020)

Music, magic and the most beautiful invention imaginable. Forest Whitaker And Madalen Mills cleverly fill this story in which everything becomes possible. He is an unhappy toymaker who finds hope when he finds her, his curious and kind granddaughter who decides to enter his life.

December 23 – Polar Express (2004)

There is the wonderful signature of Robert Zemeckis on this jewel of animation made in CGI using the technique of performance capture (from the movements of actors in flesh and blood, one of these is Tom Hanks) that on the magical Christmas night – aboard a special train, the Polar Express – takes us directly to the North Pole, to Santa Claus. And above all it teaches us, again, to believe, to believe, to believe.

December 24 – A child called Christmas (2021)

This could only be the most suitable title for the day before. The new Netflix movie, released at the end of November, tells us about the origin of Santa Claus: a little boy named Nikolas (with a reindeer called Lampo and a faithful mouse at his side) embarks on an exciting adventure in the snow of the North to find his father, who went in search of the legendary elf village of Elfhelm. A magical story, which amuses and moves, and which makes us feel small again.