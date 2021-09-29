best films to see director anniversary

Michelangelo Antonioni: the best movies to see on the occasion ofanniversary by the director, from Beyond the clouds to Zabriskie Point And Blow-Up

The landscaper. The five best films by Michelangelo Antonioni

Born in Ferrara on September 29, 1912 and died in Rome on 30 July 2021 after having crossed and influenced six decades of Italian and world cinema history, Michelangelo Antonioni he is one of the undisputed masters of the seventh art. Since his first short film People of the Po, a dazzling anticipation of Neorealism dated 1943, Antonioni traced the coordinates of a humanist but at the same time implacable cinema, which, in landscapes dominated by an extreme visuality and a constant geometricization of the field lines, told the stories of men and women grappling with their identity and with the hypocrisies of their time – in a constant dialectic between the urban backdrop, the social environment and the individual psychologies of the characters it describes.

MadMass.it recommends by Amazon

After making his feature film debut in 1950 with Chronicle of a love, which would also launch the diva Lucia Bosè recently passed away, and after winning the Silver Lion in 1955 with The friends adapted from Cesare Pavese, Antonioni would be definitively consecrated in the hierarchies of world cinema during the sixties: first with the so-called “existential trilogy”, composed of The adventure, The night, Golden Bear in Berlin in 1961, e The eclipse; then with Red desert, Leone d’Oro in Venice in 1964, his first color film; and finally with a trilogy of films shot in English, Blow-Up, cult of the protest and Palme d’Or in 1966, the most controversial Zabriskie Point And Profession: reporter, with Jack Nicholson. His last feature film was Beyond the clouds from 1995, shot with the collaboration of Wim Wenders, but Antonioni continued to work both as a director and as a painter until the last years of his almost centennial life. His corpus filmic includes about fifteen feature films, many shorts and several important books and theoretical writings, but perhaps five of his most significant films need to be selected.

Michelangelo Antonioni: the five best films to see

5. Beyond the clouds, 1995

Testamentary, undoubtedly imperfect, much more spiritual than all previous films – Beyond the clouds, directed by a Antonioni heavily debilitated by the stroke that struck him at the end of the eighties, it remains an authentic masterpiece of conception and direction. It is an episodic film with a frame: a director is looking for inspiration for his new film; he comes across some stories, sometimes taking part in them, other times just observing. Among the major box office successes of a director certainly not appealing to the general public, Beyond the clouds it also stands out for its choral cast, led by John Malkovich in the role of the director: next to him, in more or less short roles, an infinity of European and American film stars including Fanny Ardant, Jean Reno, Kim Rossi Stuart, Irène Jacob, Peter Weller, Sophie Marceau and also two elderly people Marcello Mastroianni And Jeanne Moreau. At the end of the film, the director pronounces the most crystalline declaration of Antonio’s poetics in voice-over: “NWe know that under the revealed image there is another one more faithful to reality, and under this another still another, and again another under the latter, up to the image of that absolute reality, mysterious, which no one will ever see. “

4. Red desert, 1964

The first color film by Antonioni and, in a sense, the former real color film in general. In telling the story of Giuliana, woman in crisis of Ravenna in the middle of boom economy of the sixties, Antonioni and his cinematographer Carlo Di Palma they begin to codify the possibilities of what the director will later refer to as a real “dramaturgy of color”. Among toxic clouds and aberrant mists, it is above all the color that transmits and translates the protagonist’s sense of discomfort into an image, her total estrangement from everything that surrounds her, her human and social discomfort. To counterbalance a very smoky and ghostly Ravenna, a short scene set on a beach in Sardinia, in its natural purity, is an authentic fantasy of escape made a piece of cinema history. Red desert it is also notable for the simply extraordinary interpretation of Monica Vitti, former protagonist or co-star of the three previous films of the existential trilogy and at that time companion and muse of the director from Ferrara. Together, Antonioni and Vitti instead of limiting themselves to applying psychology to cinema manage to do psychology with cinema – and sociology, and painting, and great theoretical work.

Loading... Advertisements

3. Zabriskie Point, 1971

Dizzyingly contested by many at the time of its release, Zabriskie Point is the “American film” of Antonioni, the film with which the director set out to tackle that youthful counterculture head-on and all the hippie visual imagery that he had already touched upon with Blow-Up a few years earlier. Manufactured by the legendary Carlo Ponti as part of an agreement for three films by Antonioni for MGM which led to the making of some of the greatest films in the history of cinema, Zabriskie Point remained legendary first of all for the modalities of its realization: from the bitter consideration that “I don’t know a film shot in America by a European that is a masterpiece, I don’t see why I should do it myself”To a fight in the restaurant between Antonioni and the composer John Fahey, the result was Antonioni’s most poetic and experimental film, the most fabulous. The film revolves around the meeting, between the gorges of the Death Valley, of two young Californians, a secretary who is reaching her boss’s villa and a protester fleeing the police who stole a single-seat airplane: both the scene of the embrace in the known Zabriskie Point del Deserto del Nevada and the finale showing the (imaginary) explosion of the boss’s villa in Phoenix are two moments of pure directorial anthology, further enhanced by a careful choice of soundtrack. Moravia in his analysis of the film he stated that Zabriskie Point And “a biblical type prophecy in the form of the film“, Announcing”the new and shocking hypothesis that a ‘moralistic’ fire could one day destroy the superb modern Babylon, that is, the United States”, And certainly it is one of the most critical films, but at the same time the most attentive, towards the American capitalist culture.

2. Profession: reporter, 1975

A reporter and documentary maker, bored with his work and perhaps with life, finds himself in Africa shooting a report on the guerrilla movements in the desert when, in the squalid pension where he is staying, another European who vaguely resembles him suddenly dies. Without apparent explanation, the reporter pretends to be dead and steals the identity of the other: only over time, traveling around Europe, will the reporter discover that the man in whom he was “reincarnated” was an arms dealer with directed with the guerrillas that he, as a documentary maker, could never find. Internationally distributed under the title of The Passenger, The protagonist Jack Nicholson he has always indicated it as his favorite among the films he has starred in; beautiful also the role of Maria Schneider, best known for Last tango in Paris by Bertolucci, who here plays an unnamed girl whose path crosses that of the protagonist David Locke. The final scene, an uninterrupted seven-minute sequence shot from life with considerable technical difficulty, is a directorial representation of death that could without exaggeration be referred to as the most semiotic and seminal shot in the entire history of cinema. In any case, Profession: reporter is the most beautiful film reflection on the seventies and the post-sixty-eight contradictions.

1. Blow-Up, 1966

Perhaps only Stanley Kubrick has managed, in the same film, to create an imaginary, generate a remarkable success at the box office, fully grasp the spirit of the times and, in telling a story, create such a layering of concepts that is enough to make a film a sort of very profound philosophical essay on film. Blow-Up it is this and perhaps even more than this. In Swinging London, one step away from 1968, Thomas he is a bored fashion photographer who one day, loitering in a park, photographs a reality that is perhaps far more sinister than what appears at first glance. Magnifying the image, a secret emerges that he had to know: but the secret lies in what the image is reveals, or in what the technique never really fails to show? Thomas will not be long in getting lost in the maze of reality and, as he blurs any distinction between objective and subjective and he becomes increasingly confused, in the end he realizes that there is nothing better to do than join an imaginary tennis match with a company of acrobats and mimes. With an inexhaustible meaning and probably indescribable in words, Blow-Up it is arguably one of the greatest films in the history of cinema.