Best Netflix Releases – December 2021

The best Netflix releases of December 2021, between movies and TV series

Which ones are they the best Netflix releases of December 2021?

Like every month, again this time Netflix puts on the plate several intriguing outings, including movie And TV shows.

Let’s see together what it is.

The best Netflix releases of December 2021 – FILMS

Let’s see the movie outgoing a December 2021.

The power of the dog – December 1, 2021

Written and directed by Academy Award-winning director Jane Campion, The power of the dog is the film adaptation of Don Winslow’s book. With Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee. On the Netflix platform from December 1st.

Single forever? – December 2, 2021

Desperate and eager to avoid his family’s judgment of his everlasting single status, Peter (Michael Urie) convinces his best friend Nick (Philemon Chambers) to join him for the holidays and pretend that they are now in a relationship. But when Peter’s mother (Kathy Najimy) sets him up on a blind date with his handsome coach James (Luke Macfarlane), the plan goes wrong.

Cobalt blue – December 3, 2021

When an aspiring writer and his free-spirited sister both fall in love with the enigmatic paying guest in their home, the events that follow shake their traditional family. Cobalt blue is on Netflix since December 3rd.

Mixtape – A cassette for you – December 3, 2021

As the world approaches the year 2000, an eccentric 12-year-old embarks on a journey to find songs from a mixtape made by her deceased parents. Along the way, she builds new friendships, opens up to her grandmother and finds her own identity. Mixtape – A Cassette For You is on Netflix since December 3, 2021.

Asakusa Kid – December 9, 2021

A legendary teacher who is said to be synonymous with the Asakusa neighborhood of Tokyo shares a strong bond with an apprentice who dedicates his youth to becoming a comedian – but eventually there will come a time when their paths will part …

The Unforgivable – December 10, 2021

In selected cinemas on November 24th and on Netflix from December 10th. Ruth Slater (Sandra Bullock) is released from prison after a violent crime conviction and re-enters a society that refuses to forgive her past. As he faces negative judgments in places where he once felt at home, he realizes that he has only one hope of redeeming himself: to find the younger sister who despite himself had abandoned. With Sandra Bullock, Vincent D’Onofrio, Jon Bernthal, Richard Thomas, Linda Emond, Aisling Franciosi, Rob Morgan and Viola Davis.

It was God’s hand – December 15, 2021

Official candidate for Italy as Best International Film at the 2022 Academy Award, It was the hand of God is the new film by director and screenwriter Paolo Sorrentino.

Naples, the Eighties. The life of the seventeen-year-old Fabietto Schisa changes radically following two events: the arrival of Maradona in Naples and a serious accident, which interrupts family happiness.

California Christmas: City Lights – December 16, 2021

It’s been a year since Callie and Joseph fell in love and are happier than ever on their farm and winery. But then the business and family obligations force Joseph to return to the city, jeopardizing their romance.

Dont ‘look up – December 24, 2021

Don’t Look Up tells the story of two humble astronomers who set out on a huge media tour with the aim of warning humanity of the approach of a comet destined to destroy the Earth. Written and directed by Adam McKay, with Jennifer Lawrence; Leonardo Dicaprio; Jonah Hill; Meryl Streep, Timothee Chalamet and many others.

The last daughter – December 31, 2021

A university professor confronts her troubling past after meeting a woman and her young daughter during a vacation in Italy. His obsession with the woman and her daughter reminds her of her first motherhood.

The best Netflix releases of December 2021 – TV SERIES

Let’s see the series outgoing a December 2021.

The House of Paper, Part Five, Vol. 2 – December 3, 2021

The robbery of the century comes to an end. The last season of La casa di carta arrives on December 3, 2021 on Netflix.

Voir – December 6, 2021

From executive producers David Fincher and David Prior, VOIR is a series of visual essays that celebrate cinema and the personal connection each of us has with the stories we see on the big screen. From intimate personal stories to insights into characters and professions, each episode reminds us why cinema holds a special place in our lives.

Aranyak – December 10, 2021

Political plans and ancient legends come to light in a Himalayan country when two mismatched policemen investigate a mysterious case with many suspects.

Inspector Koo – December 11, 2021

A lone ex cop re-enters the game as an insurance inspector, chasing a serial killer who hides in plain sight like a spirited college student.

Aggretsuko Season 4 – December 16, 2021

The Aggretsuko series follows the daily life of office clerk Retsuko, who manages her frustration with her boss and colleagues by singing death metal songs out loud.

Will the relationship between Retsuko and Haida finally progress in this new season?

The fourth season of the Netflix series “Aggretsuko” will be available from December 16 worldwide on Netflix.

Decoupled – Divorce – December 17, 2021

Decoupled (Divorce) is the story of a couple in the process of separation who sail through the crazy journey that is marriage. In the cast Madhavan and Surveen Chawla.

Emily in Paris, season two – December 22, 2021

Emily’s first season in Paris was a viewing boom. How will the second behave? Find out from December 22, on Netflix.

Cobra Kai, season four – December 31, 2021

If New Year’s Eve has no special plans, Cobra Kai comes to your rescue, releasing the fourth season! Between new alliances and higher and higher stakes, who will be the winner of the All Valley tournament?

Stay Close – December 31, 2021

Between strong emotions, gripping suspense and past crimes re-emerging from oblivion, Stay Close questions how much we really know others. From December 31, 2021 on Netflix.