Best Picture, list of nominees

There is little missing! This Sunday there will be a new edition of the Oscar Awards 2022the one that has constantly changed date due to the pandemic.

and here in FMDOS we are already warming up engines to celebrate the best of the seventh art. For this reason, here we tell you which are the productions that are in the race to win the most important statuette of the night: «Best Film».

dunes, Don’t Look Up, The Power of Dog and West Side Story are some of the productions nominated for “Best film” in the Oscar Awards 2022.

Oscars 2022 Nominees: Best Picture?

CODA

Tells the story of Ruby, who is the only hearing person in his family. When the family’s fishing business is threatened, her protagonist finds herself torn between pursuing her love of music and her fear of abandoning her parents.

Don’t Look Up

the dramatic comedy Don’t Look Up tells the story of two astronomers (Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence) who must undertake a huge media tour to warn humanity of the arrival of a comet that will destroy the Earth.

Drive My Car

From Japan comes Drive My Carwhere its protagonist, Nishijima Hidetoshi is a theater actor and director happily married to his playwright wife until one day his wife disappears.

dunes

This new adaptation of the science fiction novel by Frank Herbertwhere he tells us the story about the son of a noble family who tries to take revenge for the death of his father and at the same time save a planet that he has been entrusted to protect.

Williams method

Will Smith shows us how tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams became who they are today, thanks to the coaching of their father Richard Williams.

Licorice Pizza

This film tells the story of Alana Kane and Gary Valentine growing up, exploring and traversing the treacherous path of first love in the San Fernando Valley in 1973.

the power of the dog

benedict cumberbatch takes off his superhero cape to play a charismatic cowboy, Phil Burbank, who inspires fear and awe in those around him. When his brother brings home a new wife and his son, Phil torments them until he is exposed to the possibility of love.

West Side Story

steven spielberg returns with an adaptation of the musical West Side Story from 1957, which explores forbidden love and the rivalry between teenage street gangs of different ethnic origins, the Jets and the Sharks.

the alley of lost souls

William of the Bull directed the story of an ambitious pitchman, with a talent for manipulating people with a few well-chosen words, who becomes entangled with a psychiatrist who is even more dangerous than he is.

Belfast

Directed by Kenneth Branagh and starring little Jude Hill, tells lThe experience of a working-class boy and his family in the tumultuous 1960s.

Where to see the nominated films?

Belfast it is only available in some theaters.

it is only available in some theaters. CODA is available on the Amazon Prime Video platform.

is available on the Amazon Prime Video platform. don’t look up is available from Netflix.

is available from Netflix. Drive My Car it is only available in some theaters.

it is only available in some theaters. dunes is available on HBO Max.

is available on HBO Max. Williams method can be found on HBO Max.

can be found on HBO Max. Licorice Pizza it is only available in some theaters.

it is only available in some theaters. the power of the dog It can be seen from the Netflix platform.

It can be seen from the Netflix platform. West Side Story is available on Disney Plus.

is available on Disney Plus. the alley of lost souls is available in Star Plus.

Where can the 2022 Oscar Awards be seen?

The new edition of Oscar Awards 2022 you can see the Next Sunday, March 27 from 9:00 p.m. through the channels TNT and TNT Series.

