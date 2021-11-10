Bethesda already has ideas, but first come Starfield and The Elder Scrolls VI – Nerd4.life

Bethesda already has some idea for Fallout 5, which however we will see only between a lot of time. To say it was Todd Howard, one of the executives of the studio, to the microphones of IGN.com, to whom he told that there is already a vision for where to direct the series, but that it is premature to talk about it.

Before Fallout 5, however, there are Starfield and The Elder Scrolls VI to be closed, the latter still in pre-production. Both are considered a priority, so the new adventures of Fallout could see the light in several years, at the end of the generation or beyond.

On the possibility of entrusting the series to another studio, as was done with Fallout: New Vegas, Howard has replied that the Fallout series is part of Bethesda’s DNA, thus making it clear that there will be no outsourcing of the new chapters. So no new Obsidian Fallout, at least in the short term, despite both being part of Xbox Game Studios.

While we wait patiently for Fallout 5, which is sure to be a ‘Xbox exclusive, fans of the series can play Fallout 76, which update after update has become a very different experience from that of the launch, or they can relive the old chapters, which are still very valid.