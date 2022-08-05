Entertainment

Better between Cristiano Ronaldo and Ten Hag?

While he is at the heart of a controversy because of the attitude he had during the last meeting of his team, Cristiano Ronaldo trained normally on Thursday with the rest of his partners. The new Manchester coach Erik ten Hag and his team continue their preparation, while the first match of the championship is looming. Sunday, at Old Trafford, the Red Devils take on Brighton at Old Trafford. A match that will also miss the Frenchman Anthony Martial due to injury.

Ronaldo, who is keen to leave Manchester United just a year after making a dramatic comeback from Juventus, was therefore part of the set-up worked on by the Dutch technician. We can therefore imagine that everything is back to normal between the two men.

Ronaldo had a rather peculiar off-season as he didn’t travel with the rest of the band for the pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia due to family reasons. Instead, he stayed in Portugal and trained on his own. Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Atletico Madrid have all been mentioned as possible destinations for CR7 but there has actually been no concrete approach. The Lusitanian genius is struggling to find a new base. Faced with this situation, he may have resolved to go through with his contract with United.

