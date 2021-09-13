Beware of the closures of the Malpensa expressway between Gallarate and Cardano al Campo





L’Anas, as part of the extraordinary maintenance works for the replacement of the noise barrier panels along the state road 336 “Malpensa Airport” in the area Gallarate – Cardano al Campo, has planned some traffic restrictions on the state road to carry out work on the acoustic panels to the lane and junctions.

In detail starting this evening and up to Wednesday 15 September the lane from km 4,400 to km 4,460 in the direction of Malpensa airport will be closed to traffic (between viale Milano di Gallarate and the via Torino-Samarate exit) from 9 pm to 6 am the following day.

The works will continue with the closure to traffic of the entrance ramp to the state road of the Gallarate junction (km 5.100) coming from the state road 341 “Gallaratese” (via Torino Gallarate-Samarate), in the nights between Tuesday 14 and Saturday 18, in the time slot 21:00 – 06:00.

Loading... Advertisements

During the closing hours, the vehicular flow will be diverted onto state road 341, turn left onto via Pietro da Gallarate (in the municipality of Gallarate), turn left onto via Schuster, up to the entrance ramp to the SS 336 “Malpensa Airport” at km 5,400.

Finally, it will come the lane from km 5,250 to km 5,360 is closed to traffic (between Gallarate-Samarate and the first Cardano exit), always in the direction of Malpensa airport, in the nights included between Thursday 16 and Saturday 18 from 21:00 to 06:00.



