Crisis periods like the one we are facing also lead us to change our eating habits. Especially if there is an exorbitant price increase as is happening in the last few weeks. People are much more mindful of their shopping, looking for promotions, discounts and great deals. Just when we are perhaps at the supermarket in the midst of a particularly special promotion, we tend to stock up. Both for canned and long-life foods, but also for those that belong to the kind of fresh and very fresh and that we could freeze. We will see in this article that many are wrong to freeze cheeses generically. Because not all are the same and, putting some qualities in the freezer, could also jeopardize the health of family members. Beware that it is not possible to freeze all types of cheeses, let’s find out which ones.

When grandmother’s teachings are still valid

Once upon a time there was not all the wide selection of cheeses and dairy products that we can have now. Our grandmothers found themselves freezing above all the cheese most present on the tables at the time: Parmesan, or Grana Padano. These types of cheeses, aged and also defined as “hard”, could also be frozen when grated. Especially if we ourselves grate a block of cheese, seeing it and knowing its quality. This is not always the case with ready-made mixes in sachets. Otherwise, a very common and popular cheese like stracchino should not be frozen. This is because its subsequent defrosting could change the very structure of the product. By souring it and ruining the very sensation of its taste at the moment of tasting.

Beware that it is not possible to freeze all types of cheeses because some types may deteriorate and be harmful to health

It could also happen that you stock up on cheeses before going on vacation and already be forced to put them in the freezer. Qualities such as fontina and similar can be safely frozen, even dividing them into convenient single portions. The important thing is to use the special freezer bags with hermetic closure. Or, at the very least, wrapping them in greaseproof paper, being very careful to cover the entire surface. At the time of defrosting, it would be advisable to switch from the freezer to the fridge.

Therefore it is not possible to freeze all types of cheeses, as it happens when speaking of soft ones. We have already talked about stracchino and the same goes for the much used ricotta. Indeed, in this case, as the farmers themselves would remember, the ricotta put in the freezer could change its very structure, deteriorating. Thus becoming potentially dangerous to health.

Deepening

Legumes are good for you and fight cholesterol but be careful when they are canned