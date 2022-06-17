Beyoncé announces the release of her first album in 6 years

Beyoncé is back! Six years after the release of Lemonadethe American star will launch a new album on July 29, entitled Renaissance. The singer’s seventh solo album will include 16 new songs.

Rumors have been circulating for several months regarding Beyoncé’s new album. These intensified last week when the 40-year-old singer’s social media profile and cover photos suddenly disappeared.

Since the release of Lemonade in 2016, Beyoncé launched Homecoming: The Live AlbumThe original band The Lion King: The Giftthe visual album Black Is King as well as the disc Everything Is Love with her husband Jay-Z.

More recently, Beyoncé unveiled the song be alivetaken from the soundtrack of the film King Richard dedicated to tennis players Venus and Serena Williams, as well as their father Richard. The artist has also collaborated on pieces by Megan Thee Stallion, DJ Khaled, Eminem, J. Balvin and Willy William.

In order to make his fans wait until the release of RenaissanceBeyoncé is featured in the latest issue of the magazine’s UK edition vogue of which she is the cover page.