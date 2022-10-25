Beyoncé, flamboyant outing on the arm of Jay-Z … Their daughter Blue Ivy makes the show

Seraphine Roger



10/24/2022 at 2:29 PM

Invited with her husband Jay-Z to a gala in Santa Monica, Beyoncé made a remarkable appearance this weekend in a sheath dress.

All eyes were on Beyoncé on Saturday, October 22. Accompanied by her husband Jay-Z, the star went to the Wearable Art Gala. The auction evening was organized by the WACO, whose mission is to make the voices of young African-American artists heard. The singer went there to assert her role as honorary president of the event.

Beyoncé followed the theme of the evening to the letter: “Harlem nights” and the celebration of fashion from the 1920s to the 1950s. She kept the exclusivity of the shots by sharing them on her social networks. As soon as they were posted, a wave of comments of admiration swept over the star’s post.

And for good reason, Beyoncé appears radiant there. A small black clutch in hand, she poses in a long strapless evening dress of the same color, topped with a white sequined corset, adorned with two silver stars. A daring outfit that she accessorized with a pair of bright fuchsia pink satin gloves. All signed by the Gucci fashion house.

The interpreter of “Break My Soul” also put her husband in the spotlight on her Instagram account. She revealed an image in which she appears on the arm of the latter. Jay-Z opted for sobriety with a black velvet suit, embellished with a satin bow tie.

The couple were not the only ones to make the show. Their daughter Blue Ivy (10 years old) was also present at the evening. As her grandma Tina Knowles, the event organizer, was on stage to show off an $80,000 set of earrings, Blue Ivy raised her sign to announce she was bidding. A surprising initiative which did not fail to amuse the room.

Keke Palmer, Tina Knowles, and Quinta Brunson react to Blue Ivy bidding higher than $80k at last night’s Wearable Art Gala auction. pic.twitter.com/ti4Elt6zqj —Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 23, 2022

During the same evening, Beyoncé announced that she was going to make her big comeback on stage from next summer. She will notably defend her new album “Renaissance”, which she presented completely transformed last July.