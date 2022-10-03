Beyonce presents a tribute video to Serena Williams.

Beyonce recently narrated a Gatorade commercial meant to pay tribute to the career of retiring Serena Williams. The spot is titled “Serena Williams.

Love Means Everything” If you need the transcribed version of the video, here it is. “When the world writes it down in history, we’ll start where it began…

by love. No points, no score, just love. It is a love that we will remember through the generations. A love that started a movement. A movement to always love exactly who you are and who you can be.

Being so in love with your identity that your very essence cannot be contained. To love the sound of your own voice and the way you move. To feel like a queen who wears the crown forever.

To cherish every muscle and every curve of your body. A movement to always love being a proud black woman, a parent, a dreamer, a leader, to always love being one of a kind, to always love being you, the whole person, the real person.

To always love you. So when we write her down in history, whoever you are, wherever you are, we’ll remember what she showed us: a movement to love you.”

Gatorade said when describing the video on YouTube. “Serena Williams showed us the power of love – for ourselves and for everything we do. Her self-confidence has been an inspiration to everyone, but especially young women of color.

She started a movement – to realize that you can do anything if you have the love for yourself,” Gatorade captioned the ad.

Serena Williams thinks Beyonce is a genius

23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams has called singer Beyonce a genius and an inspiration.

Serena Williams, one of the greatest players in tennis history, loved Beyonce’s performance at the Oscars. Beyonce produced a song for the movie ‘King Richard’ titled ‘Be Alive’, which was nominated for an Oscar in the ‘Best Original Song’ category.

Beyonce recreated “Be Alive” in Compton, on the same grounds where Serena and her sister Venus grew up. Serena Williams loved seeing Beyonce perform on the same courts where she took her first tennis steps.

“Beyonce is a genius. I think she’s obviously the most amazing person and artist there is and I really liked her idea. Like having the idea of ​​coming to perform where we have grown,” Williams told The Ellen DeGeners Show, as quoted by Sportskeeda.

Because I went back and I was like, ‘Can I imagine such a superstar coming back and doing that on those courts?’