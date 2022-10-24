Entertainment
Beyoncé, Ray Charles, Whitney Houston… At the Bobino Theater, “Black Legends” celebrates black music
On the same subject
Monet painting vandalized by activists at Barberini Museum, Potsdam, Germany
These young people try their hand at cinema on … TikTok
Beyoncé, Ray Charles, Whitney Houston… At the Bobino Theater, “Black Legends” celebrates black music
French florists compete in a major floral competition at the Château de Chenonceau to participate in the World Cup
Drum Brothers: The Drumming Geniuses
Drum Brothers, the drum geniuses – 10/23
The Hermione, replica of La Fayette’s boat, seeks 6.5 million euros for its survival
Lucky Luke among vegans – 10/22
Release of “L’ark de Rantanplan”: Lucky Luke among vegans
Top Paris outings for Friday, October 21, 2022 – 6th: Le Lucernaire, space for cultural life
Top Lille outings for Friday, October 21, 2022 – Marie Déboul at La Boite à Rire Lille
Top Lyon releases for Friday, October 21, 2022 – The stand-up has found its audience in Lyon
“Tintin, the immersive adventure”: what awaits you at the Atelier des Lumières in Paris
Yannick Noah recounts his return to Cameroon in his 12th album, “La Marfée”, and goes on tour in France