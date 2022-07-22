Beyoncé: the list of titles of the new album revealed

Eight days before the release of his new album, the superstar has published on his social networks the complete list of titles of “Renaissance”.

Queen B fans are stamping their feet with anticipation. Indeed, his new project will be released on July 29 on all platforms. And clues are revealed as and when… After having published the cover on Instagram at the end of June, Beyoncé has now communicated the list of songs.

At the end of June, the singer had written on Instagram: “Creating this album allowed me to find a place to dream and to find an escape during a terrifying time for the world (…) It allowed me to feel free and adventurous at a time when very little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place where judgment has no place. A place to be free from perfectionism and over-analysis. A place to scream, let go, feel the freedom. It has been a wonderful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it will encourage you to wiggle your hips. Ah! And to feel as unique, strong and sexy as you are.”

Beyonce RENAISSANCE Track list July 29 pic.twitter.com/2kziR7VW4F —Columbia Records (@ColumbiaRecords) July 20, 2022

The single “Break My Soul” has already been unveiled. In all, there will be 16 tracks on the album:

I’m That Girl cozy Alien Superstar Cuff It Energy Break My Soul church girl Plastic Off the Sofa Virgo’s Groove Move Heated Ethics All Up in Your Mind America Has a Problem Pure/Honey Summer Renaissance

If her last solo album dates from 2016, the American star had meanwhile released a joint disc with her husband Jay-Z in 2018, and published the collaborative disc “The Gift”, to accompany the release of the live-action remake of the “Lion King” in 2019.