Biden spikes in polls: negative record. And Joe tries to stop the filibuster

New York. Joe Biden returns to ride one of his warhorses, standing up as protector of the most important of constitutional rights to try to stop the bleeding of consensus in view of the Midterm elections in November. After the speech in Atlanta, Georgia, the American president went to Capitol Hill to try to persuade the Senate Democrats to change the procedures to overcome the Republican obstruction and pass two bills on the right to vote. This is a key priority for Democrats: in order to advance Asinello’s initiatives, it is necessary to change the rules on the filibuster, a political procedure by which one or more members of Congress argue indefinitely a bill with the sole purpose of delaying it. approval.

Shortly before Biden’s arrival at the Capitol, the Democratic-majority House gave the green light to a law containing the provisions of the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. individual states to limit the exercise of the right to vote (in the last year at least 19 of those led by the republican have enacted restrictive measures, for example by abolishing or limiting the possibility of voting by post or making access to seats more difficult). With the other, instead, we want to restore some fundamental anti-discrimination rules contained in the historic Voting Rights Act of 1965, but then abolished by the Supreme Court in 2013. Now the bill goes to the Senate, but to pass we need the changes to the rules on ‘ stonewalling: the road is all uphill after Senator Kyrsten Sinema reiterated yesterday that she will not support the elimination of the filibuster. Words that risk putting a tombstone on Biden’s hopes, so much so that the president, after meeting with the dems, explains: “I hope we will complete the matter but I’m not sure.” All while the approval of the White House tenant has reached a new negative record: according to a survey by Quinnipiac University his approval rate has dropped to 33% (from 36% in November), and 53% disapprove of his work. . At his side was former President Barack Obama, who with an editorial in USA Today – the first since leaving Pennsylvania Avenue – declared his “full support for Biden’s appeal to change the Senate rules on filibuster “. The filibuster “has no basis in the Constitution,” he argued.

On the Republican side, however, the leader of the GOP minority in the Senate Mitch McConnell harshly attacked Biden for his appeal to modify the filibuster, accusing him of dividing the country and having “poured a giant can of gasoline on the fire”. Meanwhile, the Commander in Chief risks a new tile on the immigration issue. Biden said two months ago that migrant families separated on the Mexican border under Donald Trump’s administration deserved compensation, but now his Justice Department has told a federal court that they are not entitled to financial compensation and their cases should be closed. In a January 7 memoir in a Pennsylvania lawsuit, US government lawyers said, “The question here is whether adults who entered the country without authorization can challenge the federal government’s enforcement of health and safety laws. ‘immigration. And they can’t. ” A legal strategy – underlines the Washington Post, which reflects the embarrassing position of the US administration, which goes from defending migrant families politically to fighting them in court.