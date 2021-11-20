Biden was in the hospital under anesthesia- Corriere.it

Temporary transfer of power on Friday when White House number one had to undergo a routine colonoscopy

Kamala Harris enters the history of the United States again: after becoming its first female vice president, Friday even has assumed (temporarily) the leadership of the country in place of President Biden. Coup in Washington? No.

Much more trivially, one colonoscopy to which Donald Trump’s successor had to undergo on the eve of his 79th birthday at the Walter Reed military hospital in Bethesda, just outside the capital.

The routine examination, which lasted approximately one hour and 25 minutes, was in fact conducted in general anesthesia. While the commander-in-chief was in a state of unconsciousness, it was therefore the former Californian senator, daughter of an Indian biologist and a Jamaican economist, who took his place under the 25th amendment.

Previous



Not the first time that a presidential colonoscopy leads to a momentary change at the top of the first world power. Already in 2002 and 2007 to the vice president Dick Cheney he happened to replace George W. Bush for the same reason.

In 2019, however, according to former White House spokesperson Stephanie Grisham Trump, she did not want to undergo any anesthesia precisely in order not to delegate her tasks to Mike Pence not even for a moment

.

Biden then re-established the practice with all the trappings of the case, communicating with four letters sent to the speaker of the Chamber Nancy Pelosi and to the pro tempore president of the Senate Patrick Leahy first the transfer and then, at the end of the visit, the reacquisition of his (enormous) powers.