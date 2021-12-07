big DLC ​​”in the style of God of War” in March 2022, for an insider – Nerd4.life

Well-known journalist and leaker Tom Henderson shared another of his tips. According to his sources, they are about to arrive two DLCs from Assassin’s Creed Valhalla in the next months. The first will be available already during the course of December, while the second will arrive in March 2022 will be a “God of War style” expansion and that will keep players busy for at least 40 hours.

The tip came as usual with a Twitter post, where Henderson claims that the Assassin’s Creed of Valhalla DLC is coming to December could be announced during The Game Awards 2021.

As for the second DLC, as mentioned above, according to the insider’s sources it will be a nice full-bodied expansion with well 40 hours of content and it will be in “God of War style”, but what exactly that means at the moment is not clear even for Henderson himself. And indeed, considering how different Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and God of War are, it is not easy to imagine the meaning of the words of its source.

“There is a new Assassin’s Creed Valhalla DLC coming in December (TGA announcement?). There is also a massive expansion coming in March 2022. There is 40 hours of additional gameplay planned and it will be” God of style. War, “whatever that means,” Henderson says.

In any case, these are indiscretions to be taken with gloves and pliers. Tom Henderson over time has proved to be a fairly reliable source, but with the approach of The Game Awards 2021 the amount of leaks increases dramatically as usual and many of them are totally unfounded. We’ll see.