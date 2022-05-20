Entertainment

‘Big Sky’ Season 3 Moved to a New Night for Fall 2022 Return and All We Know

Find everything you need to know about the big sky Return of season 3, including when to watch and who is in the next cast. Season 2 of ABC’s drama Highway ended without a cliffhanger, but a new sheriff has joined Katheryn Winnick and Kylie Bunbury in the cast for next year.

When will ‘Big Sky’ season 3 return?

Although ABC did not announce an official comeback date, it did reveal that big sky moves to Wednesday nights in the fall of 2022. Since the series usually premieres with the other ABC shows, big sky Season 3 is likely to return on September 28 if it follows last year’s pattern.

