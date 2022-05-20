‘Big Sky’ Season 3 Moved to a New Night for Fall 2022 Return and All We Know

Find everything you need to know about the big sky Return of season 3, including when to watch and who is in the next cast. Season 2 of ABC’s drama Highway ended without a cliffhanger, but a new sheriff has joined Katheryn Winnick and Kylie Bunbury in the cast for next year.

When will ‘Big Sky’ season 3 return?

Although ABC did not announce an official comeback date, it did reveal that big sky moves to Wednesday nights in the fall of 2022. Since the series usually premieres with the other ABC shows, big sky Season 3 is likely to return on September 28 if it follows last year’s pattern.

On May 13, 2022, ABC announced the renewal of big sky for Season 3 before the Season 2 finale on May 19. The series follows private investigator Cassie Dewell (Bunbury) and police officer Jenny Hoyt (Winnick). The two women solve mysteries in Big Sky Country in Montana. Although the series has a completely different story than when it began, some questions remain. big sky Season 1. For example: Who is John Milton?

‘Big Sky’ Season 3 Cast: Who’s Returning and Who’s Leaving?

Kyle Bunbury and Katheryn Winnick return to the big sky Season 3 cast as Cassie Dewell and Jenny Hoyt. Deadline reports that Jensen Ackles is joining the two women as Sheriff Beau Arlen. Reba McEntire also joins the cast for Season 3 as Sunny Brick. She is the mercurial matriarch of the Brick family, a successful supplier of rural equipment with a secret history of lost customers. So it looks like Reba is the new villain in the upcoming season.

‘Big Sky’: Valerie Mahaffey, Brian Geraghty, John Carroll Lynch, Kylie Bunbury, Katheryn Winnick, Dedee Pfeiffer, Jesse James Keitel, Jade Pettyjohn and Natalie Alyn Lind | ABC/Kharen Hill

In addition to the new cast regulars, ABC has promoted Jamie-Lynn Sigler to a series regular. Her character, Tonya, was a local waitress at the restaurant when her boyfriend disappeared. However, throughout Season 2, she quickly became an asset to Ren’s (Janina Gavankar) drug ring. ABC did not confirm if Gavankar might return for season 3. If he doesn’t return, Tonya will take over the business for her.

Travis Stone (Logan Marshall-Green) left big sky Season 2 in the last minutes to search for the love of his life, Kate Garza. Constance Zimmer’s character, Alicia, also left Montana to live a life of luxury in London.

‘Big Sky’ Season 3 Plot and Everything Else We Know

When big sky Season 3 returns, Sheriff Beau Arlen teams up with Jenny Hoyt and Cassie Dewell to keep local roads safe. Season 2 ended with Mark Lindor (Omar Metwally) and (Dedee Pfeiffer) searching Scarlett’s mysterious hard drive. The only story that is likely to continue is that of the mysterious John Milton/syndicate. Cassie Dewell agreed to let Scarlett go free in exchange for information about the syndicate. However, after the cliffhanger ending of big sky Season 2, it’s not apparent where else the story could go.

This article will continue to be updated as ABC releases more news on big sky Season 3.

