bigger, faster, more beautiful!

A look back at the Chinese manufacturer which, in 2022, is continuing its transformation in Europe. From a TV specialist, TCL is now a generalist company with a presence in many sectors of the technical goods market (small and large household appliances, air conditioning, mobility). And like its positioning in China, it plans to expand to other product categories in the coming months. Of course, as with other consumer electronics groups, for example the Koreans Samsung and LG, the TV business remains the brand’s technological showcase. As such, the 2022 range is undoubtedly the most ambitious and richest ever offered by TCL in France.

Privileged observer of the hi-tech/new-tech market for ages, the editorial staff of AVCesar.com closely follows the trajectory of the company TCL, a “TV player apart” we already mentioned last year in a previous news following the marketing of the screens presented at the CES show in Las Vegas 2021.

TCL TV, No. 3 in France and 52% increase in Europe in 2021

It is true that the progress of the Chinese group clashes in France, and in Europe. In addition to an important sports sponsorship strategy (Neymar Jr, PSG player and Brazilian star, was the brand ambassador before TCL became a partner of the International Basketball Federation, then signed six of the biggest names in football -Pogba , Donnarumma, Piatek, Ñíguez, Kane and Reus- playing in the five major European championships), the Asian firm is one of the few to develop from the outset a commercial policy in partnership with resellers/distributors thanks, among other things, to judicious operating licenses, Thomson in the lead (we can also cite Alcatel for mobility). TCL is responsible for offering the group’s most upscale products to position itself against the offer of the Korean leaders in the TV market.



A method that is bearing fruit with an average increase in sales in Europe of 52% in 2021 compared to 2020, and a solid position as the third player in the TV market in France.

TCL, the TV for everyone

Year after year, TCL digs another furrow, that of innovation. In technological terms of course, but also in terms of use via a state-of-the-art user interface with gesture control of the television or even Google TV offering, for example, Google Duo for video calls. Without forgetting another desire displayed by the brand, that of responding to all consumer profiles: telephile, TV series enthusiast, Home Cinephile, video game lover…

Similarly, fans of very large images are not forgotten with 75” (191 cm) specimens in all 2022 vintage TV series (see below to discover them), and even 85” (216 cm) and above all 98” (250 cm) within the C73 series, for a visual spectacle close to that offered by a cinema. If we add to this the management of HDR10+ and HDR Dolby Vision technologies, generalized or almost general Dolby Atmos compatibility (via a 2.1.2 system on C93 TVs) associated with the eARC function, whatever your needs, there is a TV TCL for you.

And the timing for such a development of the TV range is not insignificant. All studies around the world show this, if we sensed it from the first confinement, we can see it today, while Western and Asian countries (with the notable exception of China) hope to have reached the end of the Covid‑19 pandemic, the health crisis will have forever changed our relationship with the television object. The big screen in the home now plays a major role in what sociologists were quick to call “the new normal”, that is to say a profound metamorphosis of human relationships, leisure and work.

With the development of telecommuting and leisure at home (streaming and video games), the television has come back in force in our lives: adopted during office hours for videoconferences or to display the screen of the laptop computer on a large scale ( Miracast or AirPlay 2 functions), otherwise used to watch the latest Amazon Prime Video/Disney+/Netflix series or the football match/F1 grand prix offered by Canal+.

What is striking when discovering the TCL 2022 television range is the multiplication of series and references. And again, 8K Ultra HD TVs will only be presented from the start of the school year, after the IFA Berlin 2022 show scheduled for early September in the German capital. Let it be said, TCL intends to become a real alternative to Korean brands, in all screen sizes and all price levels.











TCL TV, zoom on the 2022 range

At the time of writing these lines, five Ultra HD 4K TV series are on the program, the TCL C93, TCL C83, TCL C73, TCL C63 and TCL P73. The first two named are based on Mini LED technology, the workhorse of the brand which was the first to offer such a television in stores with the 65X10 from the end of 2019. And the first four series are QLED obedience (nanocrystals Quantum Dots) for exceptional color performance. We repeat, the range will be enriched at the end of the year with the arrival of the brand’s new 8K TVs.

TCL Mini LED fourth generation

Drawing on its experience and mastery of Mini LED technology, in 2022 the manufacturer is embarking on the TCL C93 and C83 TVs with advanced fourth-generation backlighting systems: OD5 (distance between the backlighting system and the LCD panel of 5 mm ) for the C93, OD12 (12 mm) for the C83. Combined with a native 10-bit panel, these have thousands of zones for the C93s and hundreds of zones for the C83s that are individually and very precisely controlled. On the C93 TVs, the light peak reaches 2,000 nits and the contrast ratio 10,000,000:1.

The improvements in the Mini LED process signed by TCL do not only reside in a minimum optical distance between the panel and the backlight. For example, all the diodes used (several thousand) are strictly identical, particularly in terms of performance (electrical efficiency, wavelength, power), to ensure perfect image homogeneity, but also in colorimetric terms for total uniformity and fight the Demura effect (also called Clouding) directly from the backlighting system and not only at the level of the LCD panel.











Another clarification given by TCL, the on-board LEDs are able to change state extremely quickly, ie a period of time less than that required to display an image, even with a 120 hertz signal. Called Direct Drive by TCL, this feature eliminates shadow problems on moving objects.

Likewise, the 16-bit obedience LEDs offer ultra-precise control of the brightness delivered in 65,536 steps. Thus, the slightest variations of the image are taken into account and reproduced on the screen for increased realism. Finally, TCL indicates that the diodes of the C93/C83 TVs are no longer square in shape but round, with a view to better control of the light generated and the significant reduction of the halo phenomenon (Blooming) still visible on the Mini LED diffusers.

In total, the backlighting system of these TVs therefore includes five major technical developments for unprecedented display quality. And we must admit that the first demonstrations are convincing with a result extremely close to the Oled, particularly in the axis without visible trace of Blooming.

TCL TV, the best screens for gaming video ?

In addition to offering high-performance TVs for cinema or sport, one of TCL’s objectives is to offer televisions adapted to a population that is constantly growing, generation after generation. generation : video game enthusiasts. In 2021, globally, the turnover of the video game market was more than double that of cinema and music combined. In France, a country with 38.29 million players, the Sell (Syndicate of Leisure Software Publishers) tells us that in 2021, still, 71% of adults have played a video game, 98% of children (less than 14 years old). Other figures, 55% of French people have played video games almost every day, 73% occasionally. But to make the most of the new generation PlayStation and Xbox consoles and their games on a TV, not to mention PC computers Gaming, it must be at the forefront in many areas, including frequency display.

144Hz is the new 120Hz

As a reminder, also known as “ refresh rate ‘, display frequency refers to the number of times per second that a television is able to update an image, expressed in hertz (Hz). Until now, TV buyers had two options : 50/60 televisions Hz and 100/120 TVs hertz. To be clear, the first cities are therefore able to refresh their image 50 or 60 times per second, while the seconds peak at 100 or 120 pictures by second.











This year, TCL announced that several of its “ premium televisions », i.e. models C93, C83 and C73, have certified Game Master Pro function up to 144 Hz with an Ultra HD signal 4K. Associated with a minimal latency time (Input Lag of 6 ms on these screens with the ALLM function), this allows players with a PC Gaming to exploit the latest generation games with maximum fluidity on the screen for unprecedented immersion, plus unparalleled responsiveness, the grail of gamers in line.

Of course, these televisions also have all the necessary equipment for the most perfect gaming sessions. In addition to HDMI connectors 2.1, VRR and FreeSync technologies are present for always smooth images, without tearing problem (known as Tearing) on ​​the screen. We can also mention the Google Stadia application to play directly on the TV using a simple controller and an internet subscription. Without forgetting this year the Game menu Bar, superimposed on the image, for quick access to all the parameters to enhance the video game experience (mode 32/9 for example with a signal pc).

TV TCL 2022, content and form

Displaying a beautiful, fluid, colourful, detailed image is good. But doing it through televisions with a statutory, recognized and remarkable design is better. For several years, TCL has been working to combine content and form in order to compete, in this area too, with the Korean leaders, who are the benchmarks in the field. The result is visible with TVs with a modern and sober elegance.

The greatest designers were not mistaken, the TCL C93/C83 TVs have just been awarded by the prestigious international jury of the Red Hot Awards: Product Design 2022, which includes 50 experts from all regions of the world. A reward that counts and which highlights, of course, the aesthetics of the products but also their degree of innovation. A great success for the brand.