Bill Gates bets on THIS technology to replace cell phones; he already invested in her

The technological revolution is in full swing and promises to take conventional devices to another level. That is why the billionaire Bill Gates invested a part of his fortune in a new development that uses the biotechnology to collect medical information and analyze the human body.

The creator of Microsoft got involved in the project of a electronic tattoo created by the company ‘Chaotic Moon’ that serves to measure and detect the medical values ​​of a person, based on biotechnology.

Related news

These are worn on the skin and have microprocessors – just like smart watches and other gadgets – so they are directly embedded in the body.

Gates was one of the first to bet on this type of innovation and is now working to expand the capabilities of this tool.

How does it work?

Gates believes that this tool could be revolutionary and is carrying out more advanced studies so that tattoos can not only send medical information but also can be used as smart phones.

The invention provides real-time data that can be used both to prevent disease and to monitor vital signs in professional athletes.

Those who have this type of tattoos, which would be temporary and they will have a special ink that combines chips and technological developments, they could make calls, receive messages and share location in real time.

They also have small sensors and trackers powered by a special ink capable of conducting electricity.

Reference image of an electronic implant

(Getty Images)

What is biotechnology?

The technological world is increasingly interested in biotechnology, this groups the entire set of techniques, processes and methods that use living organisms, such as bacteria, fungi and viruses, parts of them or biological systems derived from them. This with the purpose of generating and/or improving goods and/or processes that are of interest to the human being.

Biotechnology is also multidisciplinary in nature, since it uses various branches of science such as biology, chemistry, physics, medicine, genetics, biochemistry, among others, to make use of these microorganisms.

There are 4 types:

red biotech : It is applied to the medical field and biomedical research. It includes obtaining vaccines and antibiotics, and the development of new drugs or therapeutic molecules, such as insulin.

green biotechnology : Includes the production of biofertilizers and biopesticides, plant cloning or the creation of new varieties of plants with agricultural interest.

Blue Biotech: Also known as marine biotechnology, it is intended for the marine or simply aquatic environment.

Gray biotech: It is the one that is applied to the environment, either to maintain biodiversity or to eliminate contaminants, through bioremediation cloning techniques can be included, in order to preserve species.

With information from Week, Chronicle and FUSADES.