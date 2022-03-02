Bill Gates bets on THIS technology to replace cell phones; he already invested in her

Zach 2 hours ago Technology Leave a comment 69 Views

The technological revolution is in full swing and promises to take conventional devices to another level. That is why the billionaire Bill Gates invested a part of his fortune in a new development that uses the biotechnology to collect medical information and analyze the human body.

The creator of Microsoft got involved in the project of a electronic tattoo created by the company ‘Chaotic Moon’ that serves to measure and detect the medical values ​​of a person, based on biotechnology.

Source link

About Zach

Check Also

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin prices today March 1, 2022

This Tuesday March 1, 2022 the Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies report an advance in the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved