Bill Gates finances the Italian vaccine against Covid – World

A $ 1.4 million grant for the development of new vaccines based on the proprietary GRAd platform. This is what ReiThera Srl, a biotech company dedicated to technological development, GMP production and clinical translation of genetic vaccines and medicinal products for advanced therapies, received today from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF).

The program has two key objectives: to develop second-generation vaccines that provide broader coverage against SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern, and to support the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s HIV initiative for generation of innovative vaccines.

“We are thrilled – says Stefano Colloca, Chief Technology Officer and co-founder of ReiThera – that the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has decided to invest in ReiThera technology. The project will allow us to access their network of scientific collaborators of extensive experience harnessing the potential of our new GRAd vector technology to develop vaccines needed for both new COVID-19 variants and HIV, which could have a very positive impact on the lives of people in low and low countries. middle income “.

ReiThera has already developed GRAd-COV2, a COVID-19 vaccine candidate that encodes the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus spike protein. Recent Phase 1 and 2 studies have shown that it is safe and well tolerated in adults and the elderly, as well as in comorbid subjects, with seroconversion rates against SARS-CoV-2 greater than 93% after a single dose and over 99% with a two-dose regimen. These results support further clinical development of the vaccine candidate with a phase 3 study.