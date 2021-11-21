Bill Gates has decided to invest in nuclear power: the first reactor is ready

The Microsoft leader has decided to invest in nuclear energy: Bill Gates, co-founder of TerraPower, a US nuclear reactor design company founded in 2006 based in Bellevue, chose the city of Kemmerer, Wyoming, to install the first nuclear reactor which will arise by 2028 which will use the new nuclear technology called Netrium.

The site was chosen taking into consideration some technical, social and geological characteristics, including the low seismicity of the area and the approval by the community that accepted the development of the reactor.

All in all, the nuclear plant it will cost approximately $ 4 billion, with an estimated life of 60 years and will provide 345 MW of electricity. In addition, there is a plan to increase the energy capacity to 500 MW.

Natrium technology

On the site of the star-up of the former Microsoft leader the new technology with which the first nuclear reactor of the US company will be created.

Specifically, TerraPower and GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy have combined their decades of design experience and technical skills to develop the so-called Natrium technology, which features a competitively priced sodium reactor combined with a molten salt energy storage system capable of generating electricity immediately or being held in thermal storage reserves for hours.

This unique combination will provide clean and flexible energy – according to the creators of the technology – and stability, in addition, it will integrate seamlessly into power grids with high penetration of renewable energy.

The best path to renewable energy

Also on the company’s website it is reported that this is the best option to implement advanced nuclear energy given the growing demand for carbon-free energy demanded by governments and the public by transitioning to a mix of renewable energy for the following reasons:

the construction and architecture of the reactor is simplified compared to previous systems;

compared to previous systems; makes significant improvements in operating costs ;

; offers a flexible technology competitive in terms of costs that supports load following applications, energy storage and industrial process heat;

competitive in terms of costs that supports load following applications, energy storage and industrial process heat; provides a decarbonization solution on a large scale that can have a significant impact on efforts to mitigate climate change.

Approval of the demonstration by the US Department of Energy

TerraPower was selected by the United States Department of Energy (DOE) to prove to the government and citizens that the Natrium reactor and power system project works and is sustainable. Additionally, TerraPower was selected with its technology co-developer GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy (GEH) and engineering and construction partner Bechtel.

The selection includes an award from the Department of Energy, as the project brings together public and private interests: through the Advanced Reactor Demonstration Program (ARDP), the DOE will provide 160 million dollars for initial funding to build two reactors that can be operational within the next five to seven years.

The Earth Power

TerraPower is a leading company in the sector of nuclear innovation which strives to develop sustainable technologies through nuclear energy and science.

Since it was founded by Bill Gates and a group of visionaries like the former Microsoft leader, TerraPower has become an incubator and developer of ideas and technologies that offer energy independence, environmental sustainability, advancement in medical research and other solutions to vanguard.

The company accepted and faced some of the toughest challenges in the modern world. Behind each of its innovations and programs, TerraPower actively works to bring together the strengths and experiences of the public and private sectors to use advanced nuclear power so as to respond to the pressing global needs in terms of the need to change the system due to climate change.

A new frontier for humanity, where private and public work together due to the strategic importance of energy.