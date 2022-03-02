Bill Gates Talks About The Technology That Will Replace Cell Phones – Technology News – Technology

Can you imagine that you no longer have to carry your cell phone all the time but that it is integrated with you? Well, this it is the technology in which tycoon Bill Gates is investingaccording to the newspaper ‘Heraldo USA’.

Since 2015, the electronic tattoo is being created by the company Chaotic Moon Studios, a company engaged in software development and technological design. According to them, this device will be able to measure and detect a person’s medical values ​​with the help of biotechnology.

And although it seems like a crazy idea, the truth is that they would work in a similar way to how smart watches that are used daily on the skin do.

With the help of microprocessors incorporated directly into the body, the aim is to reach an accurate diagnosis that helps prevent diseases and control the vital signs of high-performance athletes.

The use of monitors would be very useful for athletes.

“Instead of going to the doctor once a year to get your physical, this tattoo can be something you put on your body once a year. and monitor everything they would do in this exam and send it to your doctor. If there is a problem, the doctors can call you, “said Eric Schneider in a video of Chaotic Moon, posted on YouTube.

According to the media, the American billionaire saw in this discovery an investment opportunity and now is carrying out more advanced studies with which it claims that the devices can be used as smart phones.

Thus, the people who acquire them will be able to call, send messages, check their location in real time, their credit card information or their identity card with the help of the temporary ink they would have on their arm.

How would it work?

What is known so far is that the tattoos would have special ink that would combine advanced chips and nanotechnology in order to provide the most common tools of a phone. The chips would be capable of conducting electricity to fulfill their functions.

Nanotechnology is increasingly used.

As for biotechnology, this consists of the technological application that uses biological systems or living organisms for the creation or modification of products or processes of specific use, in this case, cell phones.

Microchips for the coronavirus?

The creator of Microsoft has been involved in various scandals due to the spread of false news. According to the media, the businessman intended to install chips that would combat covid-19. However, the information turned out to be misleading.

With the use of a Reddit social network post, the statements made by Gates were transformed. In various media it was said that Quantum Octopus Dye technology, funded by the Gates Foundation, would be used to insert capsules into humans that would provide digital certificates about covid-19.

However, Kevin McHugh, one of the lead authors of the dye research paper, said: “quantum dot dye technology is not a microchip or capsule implantable in humans and to my knowledge there are no plans to use this for coronavirus.”

