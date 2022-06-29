Billie Eilish at the Sportpaleis: what unfolds before our eyes is unique

© Matty Vogel

In 2015, the young Billie Eilish published a very first title on the online platform SoundCloud: “Ocean Eyes”. A ballad written with his brother, Finneas O’Connell, in their teenage room, with the means at hand. The Californian was then not even 14 years old. Seven years later, her success is simply colossal: Billie Eilish has accumulated awards (seven Grammy Awards, an Oscar, a Golden Globe, etc.), smashed streaming listening records, monopolized international rankings with her seven million albums sold, and has a hundred million subscribers on social networks. This Tuesday, June 28, she was back in Belgium at the SportPaleis in Antwerp, with, this time, a completely different status than during her previous visits to Botanique and Pukkelpop. The American singer-songwriter is a superstar today, an ultra-media personality, a generational phenomenon.

Going from your bedroom to the biggest concert halls around the world is certainly not easy. The songs were not composed with this objective. Some verses are whispered, others whispered. The productions are minimalist, the sounds sometimes acoustic. The texts themselves evoke heavy themes, such as depression or suicidal desires (“Everything I Wanted”, “Listen Before I Go”).

Do they have meaning and power when they are taken up in chorus by 20,000 people in impersonal and gigantic Arenas? Colossal, the Happier Than Ever tour – name of the second album released by Billie Eilish last July – could have depreciated the emotional charge of her music. It is however quite the opposite which occurs: the exchange with the public is intense, certain fans cry, others shout. What is unfolding before our eyes is unique.

“You’re Safe Here”

We are in a “safe space”, indicates the young woman, a space that advocates benevolence, a zone of non-judgment. On many occasions, she asks her fans if they feel good, offers them to relax, to stop thinking about their torments, to breathe in, to breathe out… “Close your eyes…You are safe here, you are loved“, she assures. At times, Billie Eilish becomes a life coach and yoga teacher, or rather protective big sister. His two albums, “When We All Fall Asleep”, “Where Do We Go?” (2019) and “Happier Than Ever” (2021) retrace adolescent ills, the malaise experienced at that time, the devastating anxiety of puberty. His audience, largely made up of young people (but not only), fully identifies with it.

The star, who has just celebrated her 20th birthday, is beginning to emerge from this pivotal period and today takes on another almost maternal role. She does not hesitate to stop her songs to call security when several spectators feel unwell in the pit, and demands that bottles of water be brought to the front rows. It must be said that it is extremely hot in this room. For more than an hour and a half, the American gives herself entirely. She jumps everywhere, slips on the floor, approaches the audience to hand them the microphone, climbs the raised platform where the drummer, Andrew Marshall and Finneas, his four years older brother, who holds the bass and keyboard are located. .

In balance

With an ultra-communicative energy, she ignites the crowd from the start with the hits “bury a friend”, “You should see me in a crown”, “All the good girls go to hell” and, of course “ Bad Guy”. The bass power is almost club-like. The very beautiful acoustic versions of “Your Power” and the unreleased “TV”, then come to offer calmer passages. During these two titles, the singer takes the opportunity to denounce the recent decision to abolish the right to abortion in the USA, as she had already done during her show here in Glastonbury (United Kingdom). “F*ck the Supreme Court”, she says, before interpreting “OverHeated”, “bellyache” and “bored”, from a basket installed at the back of the room. A way to greet the spectators in the background who usually do not see much of what is happening in front. Billie definitely thinks of everything…

The author-composer makes the show all by herself. Many would no doubt have felt very small on this huge stage. Some might have tended to compensate by adding dancers, multiple effects, constant changes of outfits. In a wide t-shirt and cycling shorts and disheveled hair, Billie Eilish doesn’t care, the public does too. Everything is different with her.